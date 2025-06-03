Namibia: Businessman Steps Out To Use Toilet During Safari, Gets Killed By A Lion, Animal Euthanized Post Tragic Incident

In response to the fatal incident, the Ministry of Environment and Tourism confirmed that the lioness responsible for the attack was euthanized.

A tragic incident occurred during a safari in Namibia when Bernd Kebbel, a well-known businessman and philanthropist, was fatally attacked by a lioness.

The 59-year-old was on a camping trip with his wife and friends near the Hoanib Skeleton Coast Camp in the Sesfontein area when the attack happened on the morning of Friday, May 30.

Victim Attacked Outside Tent While Using Toilet

According to Ndeshipanda Hamunyela, a spokesperson for Namibia’s Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Kebbel had stepped out of his tent to use the toilet when the lioness attacked.

Though his companions reacted quickly and managed to scare the animal away, the victim had already succumbed to his injuries by the time help arrived.

Local police confirmed that officers were dispatched to the scene and stated that a comprehensive report would be released following their investigation. The area, located in northwestern Namibia, is known for its population of desert-adapted lions.

Lioness Put Down Following Fatal Attack

In response to the fatal incident, the Ministry of Environment and Tourism confirmed that the lioness responsible for the attack was euthanized on Sunday, June 1. Officials concluded that the animal posed a continued threat to both tourists and nearby communities.

Kebbel was previously the owner of the Offroad Centre, a company specializing in equipment for off-road vehicles. He was recognized for his contributions to both the business sector and charitable causes. His death has shocked the community and raised concerns about human-wildlife interactions in the region.

Reports indicate that the northwest region of Namibia is home to approximately 60 adult desert-adapted lions and over a dozen cubs, as of 2023. While these lions are a vital part of the ecosystem and attract tourists, they can also pose dangers in close proximity to human activity.

