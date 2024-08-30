Namibia to Kill 700 Animals Amid Severe Drought Crisis

Namibia’s Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism has announced that the meat from the culled animals will be distributed as part of a drought relief effort. T

In response to a devastating drought exacerbated by El Niño, Namibia has approved the culling of 723 animals, including elephants, zebras, and hippos, to address the severe food shortages affecting its population. The decision comes as the nation grapples with acute food insecurity and widespread hunger.

Drought-Driven Meat Distribution Program

Namibia’s Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism has announced that the meat from the culled animals will be distributed as part of a drought relief effort. This initiative aims to provide essential food supplies to those suffering from the ongoing food crisis. The animals slated for culling include:

30 hippos

60 buffalos

50 impalas

100 blue wildebeests

300 zebras

83 elephants

100 elands

The animals are being sourced from national parks and communal areas with sustainable game populations. Professional hunters and safari outfitters, contracted by the Ministry and local conservancies, are carrying out the culling. As of the latest report, 157 animals have been culled from Mangetti National Park, Mahango, Kwando, Buffalo, and Mudumo, yielding 56,875 kilograms of meat.

Regional Impact of El Niño

The severe drought affecting Namibia is part of a broader crisis impacting 68 million people across Southern Africa. The El Niño phenomenon, characterized by abnormal warming of the Pacific Ocean, has led to widespread crop failure and livestock losses throughout the region. The Southern African Development Community (SADC) reported that this is the worst drought in years, exacerbated by rising temperatures from greenhouse gas emissions.

Countries such as Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Malawi have declared states of disaster due to the hunger crisis, while Lesotho and Namibia are seeking international humanitarian support. Regional leaders are convening in Harare, Zimbabwe, to discuss strategies for addressing the food security challenges and mitigating the effects of the drought.

Namibia’s decision to cull animals highlights the severe impact of the drought and underscores the urgent need for comprehensive food security solutions in the face of climate-related challenges.

