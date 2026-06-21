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Home > World News > Nancy Guthrie Latest Update: Could These 10 New Steps Solve Savannah Guthrie’s Mother’s Disappearance?

Nancy Guthrie Latest Update: Could These 10 New Steps Solve Savannah Guthrie’s Mother’s Disappearance?

Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has proposed 10 new steps to solve the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Savannah Guthrie, missing for over 100 days. Her suggestions include focusing on “Porch Guy,” tracing Bitcoin ransom demands, and increasing the reward.

Nancy, 84, was last seen on January 31 at her home in Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona. (Photo: X)
Nancy, 84, was last seen on January 31 at her home in Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 15:11 IST

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of TV anchor Savannah Guthrie, continues to raise questions more than 100 days after she vanished from her Arizona home. Now, retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has shared a 10-step strategy she believes could help crack the case.

Nancy, 84, was last seen on January 31 at her home in Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona. Authorities believe she was abducted, but despite months of investigation, no arrests have been made. The case has drawn national attention, with growing criticism over the lack of major breakthroughs.

What are the 10 new steps suggested by the retired FBI agent?

Jennifer Coffindaffer took to social media on June 20 to outline what she called “investigative tools not being used.” Her suggestions focus heavily on the mysterious “Porch Guy”, a masked person captured on Nancy’s doorbell camera.

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She urged investigators to replace existing billboards with clearer images of the suspect and include Spanish-language messaging to widen outreach in the Tucson area. Coffindaffer also recommended releasing enhanced photos and even details like the suspect’s shoe size to generate more public tips.

Why is the Bitcoin angle being discussed?

One of the more out-of-the-blue ideas includes putting a lot of money into bitcoin accounts tied to ransom notes that were allegedly received following Nancy’s disappearance. Coffindaffer said this would push the suspects into action and let blockchain researchers track them.

She also spoke of bringing in blockchain security company CertiK to help track down the suspects.

Coffindaffer said increasing the reward from $1.2 million to $2.2 million could lead to new witnesses stepping forward. Bigger rewards have historically helped solve more complex, cold missing-person cases.

What happens next in the investigation?

The former FBI agent also called for re-testing DNA evidence, involving private search teams like the Cajun Navy and expanding ground searches in Arizona’s desert areas.

For now, the investigation remains active under local law enforcement and the FBI. But with no suspects named and public frustration growing, the big question remains: will these fresh ideas finally bring Nancy Guthrie home?

ALSO READ: Switzerland Peace Talks: Who Arrived From US, Iran And Pakistan? Full List, Timing, Key Agenda

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Nancy Guthrie Latest Update: Could These 10 New Steps Solve Savannah Guthrie’s Mother’s Disappearance?
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Nancy Guthrie Latest Update: Could These 10 New Steps Solve Savannah Guthrie’s Mother’s Disappearance?
Nancy Guthrie Latest Update: Could These 10 New Steps Solve Savannah Guthrie’s Mother’s Disappearance?
Nancy Guthrie Latest Update: Could These 10 New Steps Solve Savannah Guthrie’s Mother’s Disappearance?
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