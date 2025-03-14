Home
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Nancy Pelosi Slams Government Funding Bill As An ‘Assault On Working Families’

With the bill now in the Senate’s hands, the pressure is mounting on lawmakers to decide whether to approve the controversial funding package or explore alternative solutions to avoid a government shutdown.

Nancy Pelosi Slams Government Funding Bill As An ‘Assault On Working Families’

Nancy Pelosi


Former House Speaker and California Democratic Representative Nancy Pelosi has strongly criticized the government funding bill currently under consideration in the Senate. In a statement, Pelosi called the bill a “devastating assault on the wellbeing of working-class families.”

Pelosi took aim at President Donald Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, accusing them of presenting Congress with a “false choice” between a government shutdown and a bill that she believes harms working families.

“Donald Trump and Elon Musk have offered the Congress a false choice between a government shutdown or a blank check that makes a devastating assault on the wellbeing of working families across America. Let’s be clear: neither is a good option for the American people,” Pelosi said.

The former Speaker commended House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries for opposing the bill and praised her Democratic colleagues for their resistance. She called on Senate Democrats to stand firm against the legislation and instead push for a four-week funding extension.

Pelosi highlighted the efforts of Appropriations leaders Rosa DeLauro and Patty Murray, who have advocated for a short-term funding solution to prevent a shutdown while allowing time for bipartisan negotiations.

“Democratic senators should listen to the women,” she urged. “America has experienced a Trump shutdown before – but this damaging legislation only makes matters worse. Democrats must not buy into this false choice. We must fight back for a better way.”

With the bill now in the Senate’s hands, the pressure is mounting on lawmakers to decide whether to approve the controversial funding package or explore alternative solutions to avoid a government shutdown.

Key Takeaways:

  • Nancy Pelosi denounces the government funding bill as a threat to working-class families.
  • She criticizes Donald Trump and Elon Musk for presenting a “false choice.”
  • Pelosi urges Senate Democrats to push for a four-week funding extension.
  • The Senate will now determine the bill’s fate amid growing opposition from Democratic leaders.

