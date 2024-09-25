Nanny Wins $2.78 Million After Being Videotaped Without Consent

A 25-year-old live-in nanny, Kelly Andrade, has been awarded a substantial payout of $2.78 million after uncovering that she was secretly videotaped by her employer, Michael Esposito, at his New York home.

A 25-year-old live-in nanny, Kelly Andrade, has been awarded a substantial payout of $2.78 million after uncovering that she was secretly videotaped by her employer, Michael Esposito, at his New York home. Andrade, originally from Colombia, worked for Esposito while caring for his four children.

Discovery of Hidden Camera

The unsettling incident came to light in 2021 when Andrade discovered a hidden camera concealed within a smoke detector in her bedroom. Her suspicions had been raised earlier as she noticed Esposito frequently adjusting the smoke detector, which seemed oddly repositioned. Upon investigation, she found a memory card filled with hundreds of recordings, many of which depicted her in intimate situations, including moments of undressing.

Escape and Legal Proceedings

Fearing for her safety after finding the camera, Andrade managed to escape through a window just as Esposito returned home, appearing visibly nervous. Esposito was subsequently arrested on charges of illegal surveillance, which can lead to a maximum prison sentence of four years. However, he was released after agreeing to two years of probation and mandatory counseling.

Jury Award and Emotional Impact

A Manhattan jury awarded Andrade $780,000 in damages for emotional distress against both Esposito and his wife, Danielle, in addition to $2 million in punitive damages against Esposito. Reflecting on the experience, Andrade expressed that the compensation was insufficient to address the trauma she has endured. “I was angry because the damage that he caused me was irreversible,” she stated.

Moving Forward and Advocating for Others

Having faced a harrowing trial process that forced her to confront painful memories, Andrade is now focused on healing and moving forward with her life. Residing in New Jersey with her husband, she is determined to share her story to raise awareness and ensure that other victims feel empowered to come forward. Andrade emphasizes the importance of accountability for perpetrators, stating, “No one should suffer in silence.”

