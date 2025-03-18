Home
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
NASA and SpaceX Can’t Control Splashdown Times of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore—Here’s Why

Astronauts don’t always return to Earth at convenient hours—sometimes, orbital mechanics demand a midnight splashdown. As Crew-9 prepares for landing, their journey home is anything but routine.

NASA and SpaceX Can’t Control Splashdown Times of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore—Here’s Why

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams returns to Earth after an extended mission, facing delays, political controversy, and a dramatic journey home.


Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Homecoming: Astronaut returns from space are often scheduled at odd hours—sometimes in the middle of the night—rather than during standard business hours. While a daytime landing might be preferable, orbital mechanics dictate otherwise.

“We would all love for these operations to happen during regular daytime working hours—but unfortunately, orbital mechanics just doesn’t quite work out that way,” NASA spokesperson Sandra Jones explained.

Jones highlighted several critical factors that determine when a spacecraft can return from the International Space Station (ISS), including the station’s current location, the designated splashdown site, and the trajectory required to safely guide the capsule back to Earth.

Crew-9’s Scheduled Landing

The Crew-9 astronauts are set to return to Earth, landing in the Gulf of Mexico—recently renamed the Gulf of America by President Donald Trump—near Tallahassee, Florida.

A Crew Operations Resource Engineer (CORE) at SpaceX’s headquarters in California confirmed that the planned splashdown remains on schedule for 5:57 p.m. ET.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are concluding their extended mission after a series of delays prolonged their stay in space. Originally launched last June on a test flight aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, their mission has been anything but routine.

A Rocky Journey Home for Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

  • Wilmore and Williams were initially meant to return on Boeing’s Starliner, but NASA deemed it too risky after the spacecraft experienced technical issues.
  • Instead, they are returning aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, wrapping up their mission alongside NASA’s Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov as part of Crew-9’s rotation.
  • Crew-9’s return was made possible by the recent arrival of four Crew-10 astronauts at the ISS on Sunday, ensuring a smooth handover of responsibilities at the station.

Political Controversy Surrounding the Sunita Williams and Wilmore Mission

The extended duration of Wilmore and Williams’ mission became a point of political contention. President Donald Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made statements suggesting that SpaceX could have brought the astronauts home sooner but was prevented from doing so by the Biden administration. However, the details of these claims remain unclear.

NASA SpaceX Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

