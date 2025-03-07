‘NASA Astronauts Left In Space’: Donald Trump Cracks Jokes On Space Travel Under Biden Administration

US President Donald Trump made a lighthearted remark when asked about his message to the NASA astronauts who have been in space for an extended period.

US President Donald Trump made a lighthearted remark when asked about his message to the NASA astronauts who have been in space for an extended period. During a speech at the Oval Office, Trump responded with humor, saying, “We love you and we’re coming up to get you and you shouldn’t have been up there so long.”

His comments were aimed at the ongoing delays in bringing back two astronauts aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. Trump took the opportunity to criticize the Biden administration, blaming them for the astronauts’ prolonged stay in space.

Trump’s Comments on Sunita Williams’ Hair

During his remarks, Trump also made an observation about NASA astronaut Sunita Williams’ hair. He commented, “I see the woman with the wild hair, good, solid head of hair she’s got. There’s no kidding, there’s no games with her hair.”

Extended Stay of the Starliner Astronauts

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft last June. Initially, they were scheduled to return to Earth within eight days. However, due to technical issues with the Starliner, their mission was extended by several months.

Trump addressed this situation, jokingly suggesting that the astronauts might develop a closer bond due to their extended stay. “They have been left up there. I hope they like each other, maybe they’ll love each other. I don’t know. But they’ve been left up there. Think of it,” he said.

Trump Claims Elon Musk is Preparing a Rescue Mission

Trump also mentioned that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was preparing to send a spacecraft to bring back the stranded astronauts. “So I’ve authorized Elon. A week ago, I said, we have two people up there that Biden and Kamala (Harris) left up there, and he knows it very well. I said, ‘Are you equipped to get them?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ He’s got a starship, and they’re preparing it right now, and so Elon is going to go up and get them,” Trump said.

He even joked about joining the mission himself, saying, “Should I go on that journey just to be on the ship?” This remark was met with laughter from the reporters present.

Starship Faces Setback Amid Trump’s Remarks

Trump’s comments came on the same day SpaceX faced a significant challenge with its massive Starship rocket. The upper stage of the rocket exploded in a fiery incident, though the booster was successfully caught in its orbital test.

Minutes after liftoff and booster separation, a live video feed showed the upper stage spinning uncontrollably before the signal was lost. Dramatic footage circulating online captured red-hot debris falling over the Bahamas.

“Can confirm we did lose contact with the ship. Unfortunately, this happened last time, too,” SpaceX spokesman Dan Huot said, referring to a previous test in January that also ended with the upper stage breaking apart over the Caribbean.

Despite the setback, SpaceX managed to complete its eighth uncrewed orbital test. The Starship—the world’s largest and most powerful rocket—successfully lifted off from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, shortly after 5:30 PM (2330 GMT), following launch delays earlier in the week.

Uncertain Future for Starliner Astronauts

While the future of the Starliner astronauts’ return remains uncertain, Trump’s remarks have brought additional attention to their situation. The delays in their return highlight ongoing issues with Boeing’s spacecraft, raising concerns about the reliability of future missions.

With SpaceX’s Starship still facing technical challenges, it remains to be seen whether Musk’s company will play a role in bringing back the stranded astronauts. Meanwhile, Trump continues to use the situation to criticize the current administration and joke about space travel.