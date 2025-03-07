Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • ‘NASA Astronauts Left In Space’: Donald Trump Cracks Jokes On Space Travel Under Biden Administration

‘NASA Astronauts Left In Space’: Donald Trump Cracks Jokes On Space Travel Under Biden Administration

US President Donald Trump made a lighthearted remark when asked about his message to the NASA astronauts who have been in space for an extended period.

‘NASA Astronauts Left In Space’: Donald Trump Cracks Jokes On Space Travel Under Biden Administration

US President Trump made a lighthearted remark when asked about his message to the NASA astronauts who have been in space for extended period.


US President Donald Trump made a lighthearted remark when asked about his message to the NASA astronauts who have been in space for an extended period. During a speech at the Oval Office, Trump responded with humor, saying, “We love you and we’re coming up to get you and you shouldn’t have been up there so long.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

His comments were aimed at the ongoing delays in bringing back two astronauts aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. Trump took the opportunity to criticize the Biden administration, blaming them for the astronauts’ prolonged stay in space.

Trump’s Comments on Sunita Williams’ Hair

During his remarks, Trump also made an observation about NASA astronaut Sunita Williams’ hair. He commented, “I see the woman with the wild hair, good, solid head of hair she’s got. There’s no kidding, there’s no games with her hair.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Extended Stay of the Starliner Astronauts

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft last June. Initially, they were scheduled to return to Earth within eight days. However, due to technical issues with the Starliner, their mission was extended by several months.

Trump addressed this situation, jokingly suggesting that the astronauts might develop a closer bond due to their extended stay. “They have been left up there. I hope they like each other, maybe they’ll love each other. I don’t know. But they’ve been left up there. Think of it,” he said.

Trump Claims Elon Musk is Preparing a Rescue Mission

Trump also mentioned that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was preparing to send a spacecraft to bring back the stranded astronauts. “So I’ve authorized Elon. A week ago, I said, we have two people up there that Biden and Kamala (Harris) left up there, and he knows it very well. I said, ‘Are you equipped to get them?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ He’s got a starship, and they’re preparing it right now, and so Elon is going to go up and get them,” Trump said.

He even joked about joining the mission himself, saying, “Should I go on that journey just to be on the ship?” This remark was met with laughter from the reporters present.

Starship Faces Setback Amid Trump’s Remarks

Trump’s comments came on the same day SpaceX faced a significant challenge with its massive Starship rocket. The upper stage of the rocket exploded in a fiery incident, though the booster was successfully caught in its orbital test.

Minutes after liftoff and booster separation, a live video feed showed the upper stage spinning uncontrollably before the signal was lost. Dramatic footage circulating online captured red-hot debris falling over the Bahamas.

“Can confirm we did lose contact with the ship. Unfortunately, this happened last time, too,” SpaceX spokesman Dan Huot said, referring to a previous test in January that also ended with the upper stage breaking apart over the Caribbean.

Despite the setback, SpaceX managed to complete its eighth uncrewed orbital test. The Starship—the world’s largest and most powerful rocket—successfully lifted off from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, shortly after 5:30 PM (2330 GMT), following launch delays earlier in the week.

Uncertain Future for Starliner Astronauts

While the future of the Starliner astronauts’ return remains uncertain, Trump’s remarks have brought additional attention to their situation. The delays in their return highlight ongoing issues with Boeing’s spacecraft, raising concerns about the reliability of future missions.

With SpaceX’s Starship still facing technical challenges, it remains to be seen whether Musk’s company will play a role in bringing back the stranded astronauts. Meanwhile, Trump continues to use the situation to criticize the current administration and joke about space travel.

ALSO READ: After Fiery Trump-Zelensky Clash US, Ukraine To Meet In Saudi Arabia–What To Expect?

Filed under

Butch Wilmore donald trump NASA Astronauts Space Travel Sunita Williams

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Making The Dragon And Elephant Dance’: China Calls For Stronger India-beijing Cooperation Amid US Tariff War

‘Making The Dragon And Elephant Dance’: China Calls For Stronger India-beijing Cooperation Amid US Tariff...

Historic Achievement: NewsX’s Vineet Malhotra Becomes First Indian Journalist to Receive Coveted People’s Award in the parliament of United Kingdom

Historic Achievement: NewsX’s Vineet Malhotra Becomes First Indian Journalist to Receive Coveted People’s Award in...

Manamey On OTT: Missed It In Theatres? Here’s Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Hit Romantic Comedy!

Manamey On OTT: Missed It In Theatres? Here’s Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Hit Romantic Comedy!

Namibia vs Netherlands: Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Online And On TV?

Namibia vs Netherlands: Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Online And...

Russia Targets Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure in Massive Missile & Drone Attack, Minister Says

Russia Targets Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure in Massive Missile & Drone Attack, Minister Says

Entertainment

Manamey On OTT: Missed It In Theatres? Here’s Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Hit Romantic Comedy!

Manamey On OTT: Missed It In Theatres? Here’s Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Hit Romantic Comedy!

‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’: Billie Eilish Returns to No. 1 on ARIA Albums Chart

‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’: Billie Eilish Returns to No. 1 on ARIA Albums Chart

Priyanka Chopra’s Mumbai Property Sale: 4 Luxe Apartments Fetch Over Rs 16 Crore

Priyanka Chopra’s Mumbai Property Sale: 4 Luxe Apartments Fetch Over Rs 16 Crore

Kriti Sanon Or Sharvari Wagh: Who Will Replace Kiara Advani In Ranveer Singh’s ‘Don 3’?

Kriti Sanon Or Sharvari Wagh: Who Will Replace Kiara Advani In Ranveer Singh’s ‘Don 3’?

‘Sky Force’ OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Akshay Kumar’s Action Drama

‘Sky Force’ OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Akshay Kumar’s Action Drama

Lifestyle

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR