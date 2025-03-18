The duo, along with two other astronauts, departed the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on March 18, marking the end of a mission that lasted much longer than originally planned.

After spending an extended nine months in space, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore are finally making their way back to Earth. The duo, along with two other astronauts, departed the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on March 18, marking the end of a mission that lasted much longer than originally planned.

The spacecraft undocked from the ISS at 10:35 am IST, initiating a 17-hour return journey. If all goes as scheduled, the Crew Dragon capsule will splash down off the coast of Florida at 3:27 am IST on March 19. While the astronauts are looking forward to reuniting with gravity, the journey home comes with its own set of challenges. One of the most crucial aspects of their return is the splashdown landing. But what exactly is splashdown, and why is it the preferred method of returning astronauts from space?

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

LIVE: #Crew9 and their @SpaceX Dragon spacecraft are departing the @Space_Station and starting their journey back to Earth. Undocking is scheduled for 1:05am ET (0505 UTC). https://t.co/OUp4n98WeE — NASA (@NASA) March 18, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What is Splashdown?

Splashdown is the process of landing a spacecraft in water—typically an ocean or sea—using parachutes to slow down its descent. This method has been widely used since the early days of human spaceflight as it provides a relatively safe and effective way to return astronauts to Earth.

When a spacecraft re-enters Earth’s atmosphere, it is traveling at extremely high speeds and possesses a significant amount of kinetic energy. As it moves through the atmosphere, it encounters air resistance, which generates intense friction and heat. This heat can reach temperatures as high as 1,500 degrees Celsius (2,700 degrees Fahrenheit). Without the right design and precautions, this extreme heat could destroy the spacecraft.

NASA and other space agencies use heat shields to protect the spacecraft from burning up upon re-entry. Once the vehicle has passed through the most intense phase of re-entry, parachutes are deployed to slow it down further, ensuring a controlled and safe descent. However, even with parachutes, the spacecraft still requires a suitable surface for landing to minimize impact. Water, due to its ability to absorb shock, is an ideal landing medium, making splashdown the preferred method.

Why is Splashdown the Preferred Landing Method?

Shock Absorption: Unlike solid ground, water provides a natural cushion, reducing the impact force on astronauts. This helps prevent injuries after a long-duration spaceflight where astronauts’ bodies have adapted to microgravity.

Wider Landing Target: Since water covers about 70% of Earth’s surface, there is a higher probability of a spacecraft safely landing in an ocean rather than on an ideal piece of land.

Safety from Terrain Hazards: Landing on dry land can be unpredictable, as rough or uneven terrain could cause the spacecraft to overturn or roll. A water landing eliminates these risks, providing a more stable and controlled return.

NASA’s Orion spacecraft, for example, is designed with an advanced parachute system. At an altitude of about 9,000 feet (2,740 meters), the parachutes deploy, reducing the vehicle’s speed from 130 mph (209 km/h) to a manageable 17 mph (27 km/h) before splashdown. The goal is to make the landing as smooth as possible for the crew onboard.

Challenges of Landing on Solid Ground

Although some spacecraft, such as Russia’s Soyuz, use land-based landings, this method presents several challenges:

Rougher Impact: Landing on hard ground results in a much bumpier and more jarring impact, which can be uncomfortable for astronauts who have spent months in weightlessness.

Potential for Mishaps: If the spacecraft lands on an incline or an uneven surface, it could tip over, making it difficult for the crew to exit safely.

Weather and Location Risks: Dry land landings require precise calculations to ensure the capsule does not end up in remote or hazardous locations. There have been instances where spacecraft landed off course, requiring extensive recovery efforts.

A notable example of the risks associated with land landings occurred in 1976 when a Soyuz spacecraft veered off course and landed on a partially frozen lake. Fortunately, the crew survived, but the incident underscored the dangers of uncontrolled land landings.

Is Water Landing Always Safe?

While splashdowns have proven to be effective, they are not without risks. There are challenges involved, such as:

Drowning Risk: If something goes wrong during the landing, such as a parachute failure, the spacecraft could sink, putting the crew at risk.

Harsh Ocean Conditions: High waves and strong currents could make it difficult for recovery teams to reach the astronauts quickly.

Stranded in Open Water: If the spacecraft lands far from the intended recovery area, astronauts may have to wait for hours before being rescued.

Despite these risks, splashdown remains the safest and most efficient way to bring astronauts back home. With advanced planning, technology, and support from recovery teams, NASA ensures that returning astronauts experience the smoothest re-entry and landing possible.

What Happens After Splashdown?

Once the Crew Dragon capsule lands in the Atlantic Ocean, a fleet of recovery ships will be standing by to retrieve it. Medical teams will immediately assess the astronauts’ condition as they readjust to Earth’s gravity. Spending months in space causes the body to undergo significant changes, including muscle atrophy and changes in balance, so astronauts require careful monitoring post-landing.

For Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, this marks the end of an unexpectedly prolonged mission, but also a momentous achievement in spaceflight history. After nine months away from home, they will finally step back onto solid ground, reflecting on their journey and preparing to share their experiences with the world.

Also Read: Who Is Sunita Williams And What Is Her Links To India? Returning To Earth After 9 Months