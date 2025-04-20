Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • NASA’s Oldest Astronaut Returns to Earth on 70th Birthday After Seven Months in Space

NASA’s Oldest Astronaut Returns to Earth on 70th Birthday After Seven Months in Space

Don Pettit celebrated his milestone in an extraordinary way—returning to Earth in a spacecraft after a seven-month mission aboard the ISS.

Kriti_Work-69.jpg

[1/4] -

Kriti_Work-68.jpg

[2/4] -

Kriti_Work-70.jpg

[3/4] -

Kriti_Work-67-1.jpg

[4/4] -

While most people mark their 70th birthday with cake and a quiet family gathering, NASA’s oldest serving astronaut, Don Pettit, celebrated his milestone in a far more extraordinary way—returning to Earth in a spacecraft after a seven-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), The Guardian reported on Sunday.

Pettit, along with Russian cosmonauts Alexei Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner, landed safely in the early hours of Sunday in Kazakhstan aboard a Soyuz MS-26 capsule, the report said, adding that the spacecraft touched down near the town of Zhezkazgan at 6:20 a.m. local time (0120 GMT), ending a 220-day mission in orbit.

“Today at 0420 Moscow time (0120 GMT), the Soyuz MS-26 landing craft with Alexei Ovchinin, Ivan Vagner and Donald (Don) Pettit aboard landed near the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan,” Russia’s space agency Roscosmos confirmed, according to The Guardian.

Over the course of their mission, the trio orbited Earth 3,520 times, covering 93.3 million miles, the report further said, adding that it marked Pettit’s fourth spaceflight and brought his total time in space to over 18 months during a 29-year career with NASA.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

NASA’s official images of the landing showed the capsule descending under parachute as the sun rose in the distance. After landing, the astronauts were seen giving thumbs-up gestures as they were assisted from the capsule into a medical tent by recovery crews.

In a statement, NASA said Pettit was “doing well and in the range of what is expected for him following return to Earth.” According to the report, the veteran astronaut was expected to fly to Karaganda before heading to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Texas.

While on board the ISS, Pettit and his crewmates reportedly worked on a wide range of scientific experiments, including water sanitization technology, plant growth under various conditions and fire behaviour in microgravity, according to NASA.

Their return came just short of the nine-month stay by NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, whose mission was unexpectedly extended after their spacecraft encountered technical issues and was deemed unfit for return.

ALSO READ: Pope Francis Wishes ‘Happy Easter’ To Cheering Crowds at St Peter’s Square

Filed under

Don Pettit international space station NASA Soyuz MS-26 capsule

newsx

Karnataka Former Police Chief Om Prakash Found Dead In Bengaluru Home: Investigation Underway
newsx

Virender Sehwag Blasts Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone Over Bad IPL Performance: ‘Yeh Yaha Holiday Manane...
newsx

‘Mutton, Pizza Nahi Khana Hai Usko’: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Coach Reveals How 14-Year-Old Prepared For IPL...
Authorities are trying to

Why Sri Lanka Is Investigating a Viral Photo of the Buddha’s Tooth Relic | Explained
While most people mark th

NASA’s Oldest Astronaut Returns to Earth on 70th Birthday After Seven Months in Space
newsx

JD Vance In India: US Vice President’s 4-Day Agenda Unveiled, Includes Taj Mahal Visit To...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Karnataka Former Police Chief Om Prakash Found Dead In Bengaluru Home: Investigation Underway

Karnataka Former Police Chief Om Prakash Found Dead In Bengaluru Home: Investigation Underway

Virender Sehwag Blasts Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone Over Bad IPL Performance: ‘Yeh Yaha Holiday Manane Aate Hai?’

Virender Sehwag Blasts Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone Over Bad IPL Performance: ‘Yeh Yaha Holiday Manane...

‘Mutton, Pizza Nahi Khana Hai Usko’: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Coach Reveals How 14-Year-Old Prepared For IPL Debut

‘Mutton, Pizza Nahi Khana Hai Usko’: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Coach Reveals How 14-Year-Old Prepared For IPL...

Why Sri Lanka Is Investigating a Viral Photo of the Buddha’s Tooth Relic | Explained

Why Sri Lanka Is Investigating a Viral Photo of the Buddha’s Tooth Relic | Explained

JD Vance In India: US Vice President’s 4-Day Agenda Unveiled, Includes Taj Mahal Visit To Dinner With PM Modi

JD Vance In India: US Vice President’s 4-Day Agenda Unveiled, Includes Taj Mahal Visit To...

Entertainment

Will Trisha Krishnan Marry Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Hilarious Response Sparks Curiosity About Actress’ Marriage Plans

Will Trisha Krishnan Marry Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Hilarious Response Sparks Curiosity About Actress’ Marriage Plans

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave