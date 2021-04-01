National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA has become the latest foreign space organization to have rattled China by referring to Taiwan as a sovereign state. China's mouthpiece Global Times has already been set on a reporting campaign against NASA.

China has been rattled by NASA for referring to Taiwan as a country. China claims Taiwan to be a part of its territory and keeps demanding other entities to do so as well.

Apparently, people can register on NASA’S website to have their names sent to Mars on the next spaceflight and one of the countries available to choose from the drop-down list is Taiwan. This ruffled China’s feathers and it is now demanding NASA to stop recognising Taiwan as a sovereign state.

The origins of the Taiwan-China issue lie in the Communist Revolution in China. The Communist Party defeated the Republican Party, which fled in exile to the island of Taiwan and established a democratic country. Since then, China has attempted several invasions of the island but since Taiwan was the defending party every time, the naval landing craft filled with troops would get shot down before they could make landfall on the shores every time. Taiwan has remained a thorn in China’s side since the Communist Party came to power.

The Chinese spokesperson for incidents concerning Taiwan said that NASA needs to correct its mistake as soon as possible while state-run media Global Times has been set on a reporting campaign against NASA.

