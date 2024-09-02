NASA has addressed concerns regarding a peculiar noise from the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, which has been in the spotlight due to a recent report from astronaut Butch Wilmore. While aboard the International Space Station with Sunita Williams, Wilmore detected an unusual sound emanating from a speaker within the spacecraft.

NASA has addressed concerns regarding a peculiar noise from the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, which has been in the spotlight due to a recent report from astronaut Butch Wilmore. While aboard the International Space Station with Sunita Williams, Wilmore detected an unusual sound emanating from a speaker within the spacecraft. He reported the issue to Mission Control at Houston’s Johnson Space Center on Saturday, prompting a response that has since gained significant attention online, particularly after meteorologist Rob Dale shared the audio clip.

Common Audio Issue: Feedback Explained

In response to growing concerns, NASA has clarified that the noise is not a cause for alarm. The agency assured that the sound, described as a pulsing feedback from a speaker, is a “common” occurrence in such complex audio systems. The feedback was attributed to an audio configuration issue between the space station and the Starliner, which is known to occasionally produce noise and feedback due to the interconnected nature of the spacecraft and modules.

No Threat to Crew or Spacecraft

NASA’s statement reassured that this issue does not pose any threat to the crew or the spacecraft. According to NASA, the feedback has ceased, and the Starliner remains on track for its scheduled return to Earth, albeit unmanned. The space agency confirmed that the noise had no technical impact on either the spacecraft or station operations, including the planned uncrewed undocking of the Starliner, expected no earlier than September 6.

Starliner’s Return Remains on Schedule

Despite the resolution of the audio issue, Wilmore and Williams will continue their stay aboard the station until February 2025. NASA has confirmed that due to the complications with the Starliner, the astronauts will return home aboard SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission.

