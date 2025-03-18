NASA To Offer Live Coverage Of Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore’s Return; When And Where To Watch?

NASA has announced that it will provide live coverage of the return of the SpaceX Crew-9 mission from the International Space Station (ISS). The coverage will begin with the closing of the Dragon spacecraft’s hatch at 10:45 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 17.

NASA has announced that it will provide live coverage of the return of the SpaceX Crew-9 mission from the International Space Station (ISS). The coverage will begin with the closing of the Dragon spacecraft’s hatch at 10:45 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 17. The event marks the return of four astronauts after a long-duration mission conducting scientific research aboard the ISS.

Monitoring Weather and Splashdown Conditions

On Sunday, NASA and SpaceX officials met to review the weather and splashdown conditions along the Florida coast. Based on the latest weather forecasts, mission managers have decided to move forward with an earlier return opportunity on Tuesday, March 18. The updated timeline ensures that the astronauts have sufficient time to complete their final tasks on the space station before unfavorable weather conditions set in later in the week.

Crew-9 Astronauts and Their Mission

The Crew-9 team includes NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. During their time on the ISS, they conducted a series of scientific experiments and contributed to ongoing research efforts in space. The returning crew members will also be bringing back time-sensitive research data to Earth, which is crucial for various scientific studies.

Undocking and Splashdown Preparations

The return of Crew-9 will depend on multiple factors, including spacecraft readiness, the preparedness of the recovery teams, and overall weather and sea conditions. NASA and SpaceX will continue to assess the situation and finalize the exact splashdown location as the return date approaches.

Viewers can watch the Crew-9 return activities live on NASA+. Additional updates and coverage will also be available on NASA’s social media platforms. For detailed scheduling and access to NASA’s live streams, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/live.

NASA’s Live Coverage Schedule for Crew-9 Return

Below is the live coverage schedule for Crew-9’s return to Earth (all times in Eastern Time and subject to change based on real-time operations):

Monday, March 17

10:45 p.m. – Live coverage begins for the closing of the Dragon spacecraft’s hatch on NASA+.

Tuesday, March 18

12:45 a.m. – Coverage of the undocking process begins on NASA+.

1:05 a.m. – Crew-9 undocks from the ISS.

After undocking, NASA will switch to audio-only updates until splashdown.

If weather conditions permit, continuous live coverage will resume before the deorbit burn begins.

4:45 p.m. – Return coverage resumes on NASA+.

5:11 p.m. – The deorbit burn is scheduled to begin (time approximate).

5:57 p.m. – Splashdown in the ocean near Florida (time approximate).

7:30 p.m. – Post-return media conference on NASA+.

Post-Splashdown Media Conference

Following the splashdown, NASA will hold a media conference to discuss the Crew-9 mission’s return and accomplishments. Participants in the conference will include:

Joel Montalbano – Deputy Associate Administrator, NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate

Steve Stich – Manager, NASA's Commercial Crew Program

Bill Spetch – Operations Integration Manager, NASA's International Space Station Program

Sarah Walker – Director, Dragon Mission Management, SpaceX

U.S.-based journalists who wish to attend the conference in person must contact NASA’s Johnson Space Center newsroom by 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 18. They can reach out via phone at 281-483-5111 or email [email protected]. International and U.S. media members who want to participate by phone must register by 3 p.m. on the same day.