Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • NASA To Offer Live Coverage Of Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore’s Return; When And Where To Watch?

NASA To Offer Live Coverage Of Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore’s Return; When And Where To Watch?

NASA has announced that it will provide live coverage of the return of the SpaceX Crew-9 mission from the International Space Station (ISS). The coverage will begin with the closing of the Dragon spacecraft’s hatch at 10:45 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 17.

NASA To Offer Live Coverage Of Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore’s Return; When And Where To Watch?

NASA has announced that it will provide live coverage of the return of the SpaceX Crew-9 mission from the International Space Station (ISS).


NASA has announced that it will provide live coverage of the return of the SpaceX Crew-9 mission from the International Space Station (ISS). The coverage will begin with the closing of the Dragon spacecraft’s hatch at 10:45 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 17. The event marks the return of four astronauts after a long-duration mission conducting scientific research aboard the ISS.

Monitoring Weather and Splashdown Conditions

On Sunday, NASA and SpaceX officials met to review the weather and splashdown conditions along the Florida coast. Based on the latest weather forecasts, mission managers have decided to move forward with an earlier return opportunity on Tuesday, March 18. The updated timeline ensures that the astronauts have sufficient time to complete their final tasks on the space station before unfavorable weather conditions set in later in the week.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Crew-9 Astronauts and Their Mission

The Crew-9 team includes NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. During their time on the ISS, they conducted a series of scientific experiments and contributed to ongoing research efforts in space. The returning crew members will also be bringing back time-sensitive research data to Earth, which is crucial for various scientific studies.

Undocking and Splashdown Preparations

The return of Crew-9 will depend on multiple factors, including spacecraft readiness, the preparedness of the recovery teams, and overall weather and sea conditions. NASA and SpaceX will continue to assess the situation and finalize the exact splashdown location as the return date approaches.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Viewers can watch the Crew-9 return activities live on NASA+. Additional updates and coverage will also be available on NASA’s social media platforms. For detailed scheduling and access to NASA’s live streams, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/live.

NASA’s Live Coverage Schedule for Crew-9 Return

Below is the live coverage schedule for Crew-9’s return to Earth (all times in Eastern Time and subject to change based on real-time operations):

Monday, March 17

  • 10:45 p.m. – Live coverage begins for the closing of the Dragon spacecraft’s hatch on NASA+.

Tuesday, March 18

  • 12:45 a.m. – Coverage of the undocking process begins on NASA+.
  • 1:05 a.m. – Crew-9 undocks from the ISS.
  • After undocking, NASA will switch to audio-only updates until splashdown.
  • If weather conditions permit, continuous live coverage will resume before the deorbit burn begins.
  • 4:45 p.m. – Return coverage resumes on NASA+.
  • 5:11 p.m. – The deorbit burn is scheduled to begin (time approximate).
  • 5:57 p.m. – Splashdown in the ocean near Florida (time approximate).
  • 7:30 p.m. – Post-return media conference on NASA+.

Post-Splashdown Media Conference

Following the splashdown, NASA will hold a media conference to discuss the Crew-9 mission’s return and accomplishments. Participants in the conference will include:

  • Joel Montalbano – Deputy Associate Administrator, NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate
  • Steve Stich – Manager, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program
  • Bill Spetch – Operations Integration Manager, NASA’s International Space Station Program
  • Sarah Walker – Director, Dragon Mission Management, SpaceX

U.S.-based journalists who wish to attend the conference in person must contact NASA’s Johnson Space Center newsroom by 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 18. They can reach out via phone at 281-483-5111 or email [email protected]. International and U.S. media members who want to participate by phone must register by 3 p.m. on the same day.

Must Read: Princess of Wales Joins Irish Guard for St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Filed under

Butch Wilmore Crew-9 live coverage NASA Splashdown Sunita Williams

Taylor Swift was recently

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event
After a commanding nine-w

NZ vs PAK Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: How To Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan Live...
The New York Knicks secur

Comedian Tracy Morgan Wheeled Out During Heated Knicks Game; Leads To Unusual Delay-What Happened?
Apple is preparing to int

What Is Iphone 17 Ultra And Will It Replace 17 Pro Max Series? Apple To...
The Israeli military laun

Israel Launches Extensive Airstrikes On Gaza As Ceasefire Talks Stall
NASA has announced that i

NASA To Offer Live Coverage Of Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore’s Return; When And Where To...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

NZ vs PAK Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: How To Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Telecast?

NZ vs PAK Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: How To Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan Live...

Comedian Tracy Morgan Wheeled Out During Heated Knicks Game; Leads To Unusual Delay-What Happened?

Comedian Tracy Morgan Wheeled Out During Heated Knicks Game; Leads To Unusual Delay-What Happened?

What Is Iphone 17 Ultra And Will It Replace 17 Pro Max Series? Apple To Make Major Changes

What Is Iphone 17 Ultra And Will It Replace 17 Pro Max Series? Apple To...

Israel Launches Extensive Airstrikes On Gaza As Ceasefire Talks Stall

Israel Launches Extensive Airstrikes On Gaza As Ceasefire Talks Stall

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March 25

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While Filming Brad Pitt’s F1

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips