Who Was Nasire Best? White House Shooting Suspect Repeatedly Claimed To Be ‘Jesus Christ’

White House Shooting: Two people were injured in a shooting outside the White House Saturday evening, with the suspected shooter, 21 year old Nasire Best, being identified by US authorities. Nasire Best was shot by Secret Service agents who then fired back, killing him, near a security checkpoint near the White House complex, reports said, citing law enforcement sources. The attack came just minutes after 6 PM local time near one of the most secure areas in the United States 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW and resulted in a significant security response and temporary closure of a heavily guarded area.

Who Was Nasire Best?

Reports from NBC News, Reuters and The New York Post state that although the motive of the shooting hasn’t been established, sources cited by The New York Post claimed that Nasire Best was a mentally ill person who thought he was Jesus Christ and was well known to the Secret Service, and has disobeyed a previous court order to avoid the White House. Nasire Best was from Maryland had several prior encounters with the Secret Service. Nasire Best was arrested in June of last year for threatening and flagging down agents, then two weeks later for going into a prohibited area.

Is President Trump Safe?

Just before the shooting took place, President Trump posted on Truth Social about recent US-Iran developments where he wrote ‘I am in the Oval Office at the White House…’. According to multiple media reports, President Trump is safe and no secret service agents were injured.

🚨 UPDATE: The White House shooter is in CRITICAL CONDITION after being shot by Secret Service NO Secret Service agents were injured. And President Trump is SAFE, thank God. Unfortunately, a bystander was shot, and is in serious condition. Pray! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/AKFdxsDfEE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 23, 2026







What Happened After The Shooting Took Place?

The shooting sparked panic around White House complex as the Secret Service quickly shut down the area and rushed journalists into buildings. Heavy armed officers blocked surrounding streets and the FBI took a hand in the response shortly after the incident began, as they launched an active investigation. Lockdown around the White House was later rescinded but there remained a strong security presence for a number of hours. The event also disrupted activities of the media around the White House after they reported on developments concerning US President Donald Trump’s earlier comments on US-Iran developments.

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