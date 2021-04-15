On Tuesday the USFDA and the Centre For Disease Control recommended a pause on the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine after reports of blood clots and low platelets were found in 6 recipients of the vaccine.

On Tuesday, injections of the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine came to a sudden halt across the United States after reports of rare blood clots were found in the 6 recipients who took the vaccine. All the 6 women in whom the rare blood clotting disorder was found are aged between 18 to 48 years and each one of them developed the symptom within 1-3 weeks of the covid-19 vaccination. The Food And Drug Administration (FDA), the Federal government agencies and the Centre for Disease Control has taken cognisance of the matter and further investigations are being made into the same.

As per the data from Centres For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 7 billion people in the United States have been administered the covid-19 vaccine so far with another 10 million doses being shipped out to the states. Anthony Fuci who is the Nation’s top Expert on Covid 19 and US President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor said that this is one of the rare events. He further added that there have been 6 out of 6.85 million doses, which is less than one in a million.

The Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine seem to reflect the same problem as the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe. After administering both the vaccines, the affected women developed a condition called venous sinus thrombosis, where blood clots were found in the veins of their brains. Moreover, both the vaccines use adenoviruses which causes minor colds that have been disabled to convey a spike protein from the virus that causes the body to release antibodies that can fight the Covid-19 virus.

The Indian Government announced on Tuesday that it would grant emergency use authorization to vaccines that have been approved in the UK, US, Japan and EU. Johnson & Johnson has a manufacturing tie-up with Hyderabad based Biological E and it had stated last week that it had already begun negotiations with the Indian Government for starting trials.

