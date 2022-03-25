On Thursday, General Secretary of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg asked China to disallow giving any kind of support to Russia in terms of economy and military.

Stoltenberg stated his fear about the gigantic change if Russia uses biological weapons. He stated that “We are afraid that Russia may leverage NATO’s preparations for a biological strike to carry out a similar attack in Ukraine. If this occurs, it would not just affect Ukraine but all the member states of NATO.”

He stated, “NATO allies have agreed to supply weapons to Ukraine to tackle such attacks. We have activated our chemical, biological, and nuclear defense elements”.

In the summit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy virtually addressed the sitting and appealed to the NATO countries to join in together to fight Russia. Despite the approval of NATO for proving help Zelenskyy said NATO still has a lot to prove.

Zelensky has asked for 1 percent of NATO’s jets and tanks to help Ukraine defend itself from Russian aggression.