Home > World > NATO Chief Mark Rutte Calls Donald Trump ‘Daddy’ Over Israel-Iran Ceasefire Mediation

NATO Chief Mark Rutte Calls Donald Trump ‘Daddy’ Over Israel-Iran Ceasefire Mediation

NATO chief Mark Rutte nicknamed Donald Trump "Daddy" for his role in brokering an Israel-Iran ceasefire, comparing him to a parent stopping a schoolyard fight. The remark came after Trump’s bold language during the summit, highlighting his influence and unconventional diplomacy.

NATO chief Mark Rutte and US President Donald Trump
NATO chief Mark Rutte and US President Donald Trump

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 25, 2025 21:49:44 IST

Picture this: US President Donald Trump, hanging out at The Hague for the NATO summit, gets called “Daddy” by none other than NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The whole thing kicked off during a chat about Trump’s recent stint playing referee between Israel and Iran.

Why Did NATO Chief Call Donald Trump ‘Daddy’? 

Trump, never one for subtlety, decides to sum up the Israel-Iran mess by comparing it to, wait for it, a schoolyard fight. “It’s like two kids brawling out back,” he told reporters, “They go wild, you can’t stop ’em. Just let ‘em tire themselves out for a few minutes, then it’s easier to break it up.” Classic Trump—always has to pull out the wild analogies.

Rutte, clearly amused, jumps in and cracks, “And then daddy sometimes has to yell to get the kids to quit.” He’s laughing, Trump’s grinning, everyone’s trying not to lose it. The “daddy” bit? That’s him poking fun at Trump’s whole tough-guy, say-it-like-it-is vibe—especially after Trump’s little F-bomb rant the day before, where he basically said Israel and Iran have been at it so long, “they don’t know what the f*** they’re doing.”

How Did Donald Trump React? 

Trump just laughs it off, flashing that “what did you expect?” smirk. “Everyone said, ‘Well, you have to use a certain word’,” he says, clearly not sweating the cussing controversy.

Later, when people started hinting that Rutte was buttering Trump up a bit too much, Rutte brushed it off with a shrug: “Nah, it’s just a matter of taste.” He went on to call Trump a “good friend” (apparently they’ve been buddies for years) and gave him props for shaking up the NATO crowd and getting Europe to finally cough up more cash for defence.

Oh, and Rutte wasn’t done. He also credited Trump for his no-nonsense approach to Iran’s nuclear shenanigans, saying Trump “deserves all the praise” for keeping Iran in check.

Bottom line? Trump’s still the guy who walks into a room and instantly gets people worked up—good or bad, nobody’s neutral. Whether he’s dropping F-bombs or getting called “Daddy” by world leaders, the guy just keeps stealing the spotlight. Welcome to another episode of “Trump Does Diplomacy, His Way.” 

