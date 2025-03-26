NATO Chief Warns US And Europe: ‘Now Is Not The Time To Go It Alone’

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has cautioned both the United States and Europe against adopting an isolationist approach to security.

Speaking at the Warsaw School of Economics on Wednesday, Rutte emphasized the need for collaboration, particularly as global security threats continue to escalate.

No Time for Division

With the alliance facing external pressures, Rutte stressed that unity is essential. “Let me be absolutely clear, this is not the time to go it alone. Not for Europe or North America,” he stated.

His remarks follow recent comments from US President Donald Trump, who questioned whether Washington should defend NATO allies that are not contributing enough to their own defense. This stance has alarmed European leaders, particularly as they navigate increasing tensions with Russia.

Strengthening NATO’s Commitment

To address these concerns, several European nations, including Germany and Britain, have pledged to boost defense spending. Rutte highlighted the importance of fairness within the alliance, insisting that all members must contribute their fair share.

“Yes, Europe needs to know that Uncle Sam still has our back. But America also needs to know that its NATO allies will step up,” Rutte said. He underscored that NATO’s upcoming June summit in The Hague would mark a crucial turning point for the alliance.

A More Equitable Alliance

Trump has previously suggested that NATO members should allocate 5% of their GDP to defense—a dramatic increase from the current 2% target. No NATO country, including the United States, currently meets this threshold.

Looking ahead, Rutte believes that NATO must evolve to meet modern security challenges. “We will begin a new chapter for our transatlantic alliance, where we build a stronger, fairer, and more lethal NATO,” he stated. “A fairer NATO means all allies doing their fair share.”

As the geopolitical landscape shifts, NATO’s ability to remain a united front will be a decisive factor in its future effectiveness.

