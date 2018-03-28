In order to make a point that attacks on foreign soil will be dealt with iron fist, 25 partners and members of NATO have expelled at least 140 top ranking Russians working in the concerned countries ever since the news of Skripal's poisoning has surfaced. Stoltenberg further said these expulsions are a clear message to Russia that there will be consequences to its reckless behaviour.

Following the expulsion of a string of Russian diplomats by several European countries in the wake of Salisbury attack, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Tuesday dismissed at least 7 Russian officials. The 25 NATO allies have now expelled a total of 140 Russian diplomats. Ever since the nerve agent attack against the former double agent in England has surfaced, Russia is drawing widespread condemnation from all around the world.

During a press conference in Brussels, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg condemned the chemical attack on former agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter calling it first of its kind on NATO territory. In order to make a point that attacks on foreign soil will be dealt with iron fist, 25 partners and members of NATO have expelled at least 140 top ranking Russians working in the concerned countries ever since the news of Skripal’s poisoning has surfaced. Stoltenberg further said these expulsions are a clear message to Russia that there will be consequences to its reckless behaviour.

Also Read: Kim Jong-un meets Chinese president Xi Jinping in Beijing, to visit US President Donald Trump next

“NATO is unified in taking further steps. I have today withdrawn the accreditation of seven staff at the Russian mission to NATO. I will also deny then pending accreditation requests for three others,” said the Norwegian politician post the sacking of officials.

Earlier in March, former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, who was in England to meet him, were poisoned in Salisbury. British authorities have maintained that Russia is involved the nerve agent attack and slammed Moscow for carrying out an attack on British soil. There are reports that Britain, along with its allies, is pondering over boycotting the FIFA World Cup which is to be held in Russia from June 14.

Also Read: Russia: 64 dead, over 100 rescued in Siberian shopping mall blaze

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App