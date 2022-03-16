While speaking at a press conference at NATO headquarters, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, "We are concerned that Moscow could stage a false flag operation possibly including chemical weapons, in Ukraine."

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has expressed concerns that Russia may carry out a ‘false flag’ operation in Ukraine using chemical weapons. Jens Stoltenberg, While speaking at a press conference at NATO headquarters, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, “We are concerned that Moscow could stage a false flag operation possibly including chemical weapons, in Ukraine.”

Stoltenberg stated, “Any support to Russia military or any other type of support will actually how pressure conducts a brutal war against in… Ukraine and help them to continue to rage war which is causing death, suffering and anonymous amount of destruction.” He further said, “All of this sends an unmistakable message. An attack on one ally will be met with a decisive response from the whole Alliance. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and its military integration with Belarus, create a new security reality on the European continent. So we need to reset our military posture for this new reality. Tomorrow, ministers will start an important discussion on concrete measures to reinforce our security for the longer term, in all domains.”

NATO leaders will meet in Brussels on March 24 to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the alliance’s chief wrote on Twitter. “I have convened an extraordinary Summit on 24 March at NATO HQ,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg wrote. “We will address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defense. At this critical time, North America & Europe must continue to stand together.”

Earlier, the US had warned publicly warned that Russia might seek to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine. White House press secretary Jen Psaki warned of the potential use of chemical weapons in Ukraine after Moscow alleged the US was housing biological weapons in Ukraine.