As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 20 years in power last week, Union Home Minister called him India’s most democratic leader. Shah’s remarks were taken from an interview with Sansad TV, which took place last week to commemorate Narendra Modi’s 20 years in public office.

Martina Navratilova, who occasionally steps up to comment on India with her tweets, has now dubbed Shah’s comment a joke. “And now for the punchline of my next joke…” Navratilova added a surprise emoticon and a clown-like emoticon to her tweet on Sunday night. “Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not a ‘dictator,’ but the most democratic leader the country has ever seen,” she said beneath the tweet.

However, it is not the first time that Navratilova, who follows her Twitter bio mantra, “Time to speak out now’, has commented on India’s affairs. She had earlier shared an article on the crackdown on JNU students on Twitter in 2016 and drew the wrath of Indian trolls. She later slammed Modi’s relationship with then-US President Donald Trump in 2019.

Amid Navratilova’s anti-modi tirade, she remains mum on China, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Navratilova remains mum when Kashmiri Pandits are killed, when Taliban takes over Afghanistan, when CCP exterminates Uyghurs, and when there are abuses on minorities in Pakistan. This demands the question, ‘Is it time we embargo Navratilova?’