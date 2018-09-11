The newly formed Imran Khan government in Pakistan as part of its austerity drive has decided to auction 8 Buffaloes kept by former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, 80 luxury cars and other valuable assets. Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif is currently serving his 10-year jail term after being convicted in a corruption case.

Further speaking on the move to auction 8 buffaloes kept by former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, a close aide of PM Imran Khan has said that the government as part of its austerity drive will also auction 80 luxury cars parked at the Prime Ministers’ House. In addition to this, the Imran Khan government will also auction surplus helicopters which are no more in use and are lying with the cabinet division.

The government has alerted the people in Pakistan and elsewhere to be prepared for such an auction. According to reports, first the 80 luxury cars will be auctioned and once that task is settled, surplus helicopters and Nawaz Sharif’s buffaloes will be auctioned.

The Imran Khan government has also conveyed that the dead land which is lying in the country should also be used to generate employment instead of resorting to foreign aid.

Previously also, days after Imran Khan’s government had come to power in Pakistan, his administration decided to ban first-class air travel by the officials, leaders of the government including the Prime Minister, President as part of its austerity drive.

The newly formed Pakistan government had banned the first-class air travel, discretionary use of funds by government officials, senate chairman, chief justice and other officials. The government had also given orders to plant as much as trees in the country, keeping environment condition in the view.

