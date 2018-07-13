Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is all likely to be arrested as soon as he arrives in Pakistan. The former Prime Minister was convicted in a corruption scandal after Panama Papers leak had happened a couple of years ago. Nawaz Shari has been sentenced to 10-year imprisonment by a Pakistani court. Ahead of his arrival in Pakistan, there is a tense atmosphere, which is currently prevailing in the country, though the local authorities are monitoring the situation.
LIVE updates on Nawaz Sharif’s expected arrest
8:40 pm The Etihad Airways flight carrying Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to Pakistan has been diverted to Islamabad from Lahore.
8:30 pm Ahead of Nawaz Sharif’s expected arrest, the situation is tense in Lahore and some incidents of stone pelting have also been reported.
#WATCH PML-N workers head towards Lahore airport ahead of Nawaz Sharif's arrival. #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/td2IZypLSK
— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2018
8:25 pm Meanwhile, in a bomb blast which took place in an election rally in Pakistan’s Quetta, at least 70 people have been reported to be killed in the attack