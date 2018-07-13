Ahead of the expected arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the atmosphere in Pakistan is currently tense. Nawaz Sharif has been convicted in a corruption scandal and was sentenced for 10-year imprisonment. Nawaz Sharif corruption scandal had surfaced after Panama Papers had leaked a couple of year ago, which exposed him and other renowned people around the world.

LIVE updates on Nawaz Sharif’s expected arrest

8:40 pm The Etihad Airways flight carrying Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to Pakistan has been diverted to Islamabad from Lahore.

8:30 pm Ahead of Nawaz Sharif’s expected arrest, the situation is tense in Lahore and some incidents of stone pelting have also been reported.

8:25 pm Meanwhile, in a bomb blast which took place in an election rally in Pakistan’s Quetta, at least 70 people have been reported to be killed in the attack

