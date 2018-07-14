Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam spent their first night in the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi with B class facilities. Both of them were taken into custody after their arrival from London by the National Accountability Bureau officials.

Both of them were taken into custody after their arrival from London by the National Accountability Bureau officials

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and head of Pakistan Muslim League party Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who were arrested after their return from London, have been lodged in jail and given B Class facilities. The 2 were held for corruption charges, who spent their 1st night in the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. Doctors at the jail also conducted a medical examination of the father and the daughter and declared them fit. A or B class prisoners are educated and usually, give lessons to the uneducated prisoners in Class C.

Both of them were taken into custody after their arrival from London by the National Accountability Bureau officials. The development comes just ahead of general elections, which will be held on July 25 and amid separate cases of suicide blast on election rallies.

ALSO READ: Nawaz Sharif arrest LIVE updates: Former Pakistan PM and his daughter Maryam arrested, taken to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi

The 2 incidents have killed more than 120 people, the first one in the Balochistan provincial capital Quetta and the other in the northwest town of Bannu.

The mishap comes after another attack which took place at a Peshawar rally that claimed 20 lives including Awami National party leader Haroon Bilour.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which also killed the leader’s father Bashir Bilourin 2012. High-casualties attacks have targeted both civilian an security forces in the region.

ALSO READ: Pakistan: 128, including Balochistan Awami Party leader, killed in bomb blast during election meeting in Mastung

ALSO READ: Nawaz Sharif’s emotional picture with ailing wife at London hospital goes viral

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More