They were earlier sentenced to 10, seven and one year respectively in the case on July 6 by the Islamabad Accountability Court | Credit: The Express Tribune |

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended jail terms of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar on a surety of Rs 0.5 million each. The court’s decision came petitions filed by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar challenging the Avenfield verdict against them. They were earlier sentenced to 10, seven and one year respectively in the case on July 6 by the Islamabad Accountability Court.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb delivered its ruling on petitions filed by the Sharif family against the Avenfield reference ruling. It ruled that the prisoners’ sentences would be suspended and they would be allowed to go free.

On September 11, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz died in London after a protracted battle with throat cancer. She was under treatment at London’s Harley Street Clinic since June 2014, was placed on life support after her health deteriorated.

Both Nawaz and Maryam were arrested upon their arrival in Pakistan from London on July 13 and filed appeals challenging their convictions in the case on July 16 in the Islamabad High Court.

On September 15, the anti-graft body had approached the Supreme Court in an effort to keep the Islamabad High Court from ruling on an application from the Sharif family seeking the suspension of the Avenfield verdict. However, imposing a Rs 20,000 fine on the bureau, Chief Justice Milan Saqib Nisar noted that justice should be served to the petitioners.

