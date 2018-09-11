Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's wife, Begum Kulsoom passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged battle with cancer in London. Her husband and former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, along with her daughter Maryam Nawaz is serving a jail sentence at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Sharif’s wife was diagnosed with lymphoma (throat) cancer in August 2017, and since then she was receiving treatment.

The three-time former first lady was diagnosed with early-stage lymphoma in August last year and had been in London since, where she underwent multiple surgeries and at least five chemotherapy sessions.

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter were arrested on July 14 in Lahore in connection with a corruption scandal related to offshore properties. He was sentenced to 10-year jail term by an anti-corruption court in Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif’s off-shore properties were leaked in Panama papers 2 years back and the scandal came to be known as Avenfield corruption case.

WHAT IS THE AVENFIELD CORRUPTION CASE?

In 2015, Panama Papers leak revealed that Nawaz Sharif’s children had links with foreign companies, that were being used to channel funds and buy properties in foreign. These properties include a number of houses in Avenfield House, Park Lane, London.

