Nazi-Obsessed Man Convicted Of Attempted Murder For Stabbing Asylum Seeker For THIS Reason

A Nazi-obsessed man was convicted of attempted murder after stabbing an asylum seeker in Worcestershire, claiming it was a protest against migrants arriving by small boats.

A man with a fascination for Nazi ideology and Hitler’s tattoo on his arm has been found guilty of attempted murder after attacking an asylum seeker at a Worcestershire hotel, England. The attacker, Callum Ulysses Parslow, 31, carried out the violent assault on April 2, claiming it was a protest against migrants arriving by small boats across the Channel.

Parslow, who admitted to the stabbing, targeted Eritrean asylum seeker Nahom Hagos at the Pear Tree Inn in Hindlip. Armed with a £770 knife he had purchased online, Parslow stabbed Hagos in both the chest and hand, stating his attack was “a duty to England” and an attempt to “exterminate” his victim. “I just did my duty to England,” Parslow reportedly claimed as he was taken into custody. He also allegedly intended to publish a “terrorist manifesto” on social media, tagging known public figures and politicians.

The intended manifesto, which he attempted to post as police closed in, targeted political and media figures such as Tommy Robinson, Nigel Farage, Suella Braverman, Sir Keir Starmer, Laurence Fox, Boris Johnson, and Donald Trump. However, the post failed to send due to tagging too many recipients.

A Preplanned Attack Driven By Far-Right Ideology

Prosecutor Tom Storey KC described the attack as “carefully planned” and rooted in Parslow’s extreme right-wing beliefs, which drove him to identify Hagos as a target based solely on ethnicity. The court heard that Parslow approached Hagos under the guise of asking for directions to the restroom, only to launch a sudden, violent assault. Hagos, who had been eating in the hotel’s conservatory at the time, later said it was a “miracle” he survived.

After the attack, Parslow fled toward a nearby canal, where witnesses reported seeing blood on his hands. Blood matching Hagos’s DNA was later found on the blade that Parslow discarded. Police located the weapon along with several items indicating Parslow’s Nazi obsession, including an armband, a Nazi-era medallion, and copies of Mein Kampf in his Worcestershire bedsit. Officers also discovered an axe, metal baseball bat, and an additional knife at his Bromyard Terrace residence.

Guilty Verdict And Pending Sentencing

Following a three-week trial at Leicester Crown Court, the jury reached a guilty verdict for attempted murder after four hours of deliberation. Parslow, who also pleaded guilty to unrelated charges, including a sexual offense, now awaits sentencing scheduled for January 17.

Parslow’s case has drawn attention due to the level of premeditation and ideological motives behind the attack, sparking conversations about hate-driven violence. The incident also underscores heightened concerns around far-right extremism and its impacts on vulnerable communities, especially asylum seekers and migrants.

MUST READ | Is Elon Musk Talking To Putin? NASA Head Urges For Investigation