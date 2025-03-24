Nazis Received Better Treatment Than Venezuelans Deported By Trump Administration, Judge Rules

A recent ruling by a U.S. appeals court judge has drawn stark comparisons between the Trump administration’s deportation policies and the treatment of Nazi prisoners during World War II.

In a heated legal battle, U.S. Circuit Judge Patricia Millett criticized the government’s handling of Venezuelan migrants, stating that even Nazis received more due process before their removal from the United States.

Controversial Use of an Obscure Law

The Trump administration justified its deportation of Venezuelan migrants by invoking the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, a rarely used law designed for national security threats.

Historically, this law has only been enforced three times in U.S. history, most notably during World War II when Japanese, German, and Italian immigrants were interned and deported.

During a courtroom exchange, Judge Millett questioned government lawyer Drew Ensign about whether Venezuelan migrants accused of belonging to the Tren de Aragua gang were given sufficient time to contest the allegations before being deported. “Nazis got better treatment under the Alien Enemies Act than has happened here,” Millett stated. Ensign pushed back against the comparison, responding, “We certainly dispute the Nazi analogy.”

Judicial Resistance to Executive Authority

The case has become a significant legal challenge to the Trump administration’s broad claims of executive power. Federal judges, including Washington-based U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, have played a crucial role in pushing back against the administration’s aggressive immigration policies.

Boasberg issued a two-week ban on March 15, preventing the use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang without final immigration court orders.

In his 37-page ruling, Boasberg emphasized that individuals targeted for deportation must be given the opportunity to challenge the government’s claims. Family members of many deported Venezuelans have denied any gang affiliations, raising concerns over the lack of due process in these deportations.

Political and Legal Fallout

The ruling has sparked a political firestorm. President Trump, frustrated by the judicial blockade, called for Boasberg’s impeachment, arguing that the courts were overstepping their authority.

In a rare move, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued a statement rebuking Trump’s call, asserting that the proper response to judicial decisions is through appeals, not impeachment.

Further complicating the matter, Boasberg is now investigating whether the administration violated his order by continuing deportations after the ban was issued. His ruling noted that officials appeared to have “hustled people onto those planes” in anticipation of judicial intervention.

Despite the administration’s request to overturn the temporary ban, the judge refused, reinforcing the judiciary’s role as a check on executive power.

As legal battles over immigration policies continue, this case highlights the ongoing tension between the courts and the executive branch, shaping the debate over how far presidential authority can extend in enforcing immigration laws.

