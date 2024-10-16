Home
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
NC Governor Candidate Mark Robinson Sues CNN for Defamation Over Porn Posts

NC Governor Candidate Mark Robinson Sues CNN for Defamation Over Porn Posts

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson has filed a defamation lawsuit against CNN following a report alleging that he made explicit racial and sexual comments on a pornography website’s message board. The lawsuit, filed in Wake County Superior Court, accuses the network of reckless and defamatory reporting. Robinson, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, has denied authoring the messages and claims the report is part of a targeted political attack.

Robinson’s Denial and Allegations of Data Breach

Robinson, who could become North Carolina’s first Black governor, firmly denied the allegations at a press conference in Raleigh. He and his attorney argued that CNN published the report despite evidence that Robinson’s personal data, including his name, email address, and other details, had been compromised by previous data breaches. The lawsuit claims that CNN’s decision to report on the matter was reckless, given the compromised data.

In his statement, Robinson referred to the report as a “high-tech lynching” and asserted that he has been targeted from the beginning of his campaign due to his political views. He described the allegations as part of a larger effort to destroy his political career.

CNN Report Details Allegations Against Robinson

The CNN report, which aired on September 19, claimed that Robinson posted offensive comments on a pornography website over a decade ago. According to the network, the posts included Robinson referring to himself as a “black NAZI,” expressing support for transgender pornography, praising Hitler over then-President Barack Obama, and making derogatory remarks about civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

CNN stated that they matched details from the message board account to Robinson by comparing usernames, email addresses, and biographical information. The report also claimed that the account holder’s comments mirrored figures of speech used on Robinson’s public Twitter account.

Impact on Robinson’s Campaign

The allegations have had significant repercussions for Robinson’s gubernatorial campaign. Polls conducted around the time of the CNN report showed his Democratic rival, Attorney General Josh Stein, holding a lead over Robinson. Following the report, several prominent GOP officials, including former President Donald Trump, distanced themselves from Robinson’s campaign.

Robinson’s legal troubles have also affected his campaign operations. Several senior staff members quit following the CNN report, and the Republican Governors Association, which had spent millions supporting Robinson’s bid, ceased its backing. Despite this, Robinson has chosen to focus on in-person campaign stops rather than television ads.

Additional Defamation Lawsuit Against Punk Rock Singer

In addition to suing CNN, Robinson also filed a defamation lawsuit against Louis Love Money, a punk rock singer from Greensboro. Money had previously released a music video and made statements accusing Robinson of frequenting a porn shop in the 1990s and 2000s. Robinson denies the allegations, stating in the lawsuit that he never visited the store or purchased videos, as Money alleged.

In response, Money stood by his statements, asserting that his account was truthful. He reiterated that his story has remained consistent and that he believes the content of his music video to be accurate.

Robinson Seeks $50 Million in Damages

Robinson’s lawsuit seeks at least $50 million in damages from CNN and Money. The legal filing claims that the accusations are part of a “coordinated attack” designed to derail his campaign for governor. However, the lawsuit does not provide specific evidence linking CNN or Money to any outside groups involved in the alleged scheme.

Robinson’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, who has represented former President Trump in the past, stated that he expects to uncover additional “bad actors” involved in the case. Binnall emphasized that the legal team will use subpoena power and other tools to continue pursuing the facts.

Challenges of Proving Defamation in Court

In North Carolina, defamation cases involving public officials are particularly challenging, as the plaintiff must prove that the defendant knew the statements were false or recklessly disregarded their accuracy. Robinson’s legal team will need to demonstrate that CNN acted with malice or negligence in publishing the report.

While Robinson continues to deny the allegations, his campaign faces significant hurdles in the wake of the controversy. The political landscape has shifted as more attention is focused on the fallout from the report rather than his policy positions.

Political Fallout and Shifting GOP Support

Since the CNN report, Robinson has faced political fallout not only from Democratic opponents but also from within his own party. Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democratic leaders have used the allegations to criticize Republican candidates aligned with Robinson. Ads have been aired linking GOP candidates to the controversy surrounding the lieutenant governor.

Robinson, who has previously made inflammatory remarks on issues such as abortion and LGBTQ+ rights, was already a polarizing figure in North Carolina politics. His Democratic opponent, Josh Stein, has used Robinson’s controversial statements to rally support, and Stein’s campaign has been quick to highlight Robinson’s alleged actions as evidence of his unfitness for office.

Robinson’s Response to the Report

In the immediate aftermath of the CNN report, Robinson stepped away from high-profile events and campaign stops with Donald Trump, a sharp departure from his previous appearances alongside the former president. Trump had endorsed Robinson in the gubernatorial race, comparing him to Martin Luther King Jr. for his oratory skills. However, Robinson’s absence from Trump events since the allegations surfaced suggests a shift in the GOP’s support.

Despite the challenges, Robinson remains committed to his campaign, focusing on local engagement and attempting to rebuild his image. As the gubernatorial race heats up and early voting begins, Robinson faces an uphill battle to regain political momentum.

ALSO READ: SCO Summit: Jaishankar Meets Mongolian Prime Minister In Pakistan

Filed under

CNN defamation Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson north carolina Porn Posts
