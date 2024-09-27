Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Nearly 700 Lives Lost In Lebanon As Conflict Escalates

Amid escalating tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, Lebanon’s health ministry reports that nearly 700 people have lost their lives this week.

Additionally, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has also estimated, that over 200,000 individuals have been displaced in Lebanon. Ever since Hezbollah began launching rockets into northern Israel in October in support of Hamas.

Meanwhile as Netanyahu arrived in New York for his upcoming address to the United Nations General Assembly, protests erupted near the UN headquarters.

During the protest, a coalition of Jewish and Israeli-led organizations gathered to express their opposition to the ongoing conflict, urging a ceasefire in Gaza. One of them emphasized the need to “stop killing children” and highlighted that “there is no military solution.”

Moreover, the protests featured signs calling for the return of hostages and an end to the war, with chants of “shame, shame, shame” aimed at Netanyahu during the speeches.

Also Read: Hezbollah Aerial Commander Killed, Benjamin Netanyahu Vows Full Military Response

Meanwhile, in response to the escalating violence, the United States, France, and other allies have jointly called for a 21-day ceasefire to prevent a full-scale war.

MUST READ: Benjamin Netanyahu Expressed Concern, Met With Widows And Orphans

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has declared that Israel will continue its operations against Hezbollah “with full force” until its objectives are met.

