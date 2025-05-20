Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
  'Negotiations Have Reached A Dead End': Qatar PM Says As Israel-Hamas Talks Stall; Blames Israel's 'Irresponsible And Aggressive Behavior'

‘Negotiations Have Reached A Dead End’: Qatar PM Says As Israel-Hamas Talks Stall; Blames Israel’s ‘Irresponsible And Aggressive Behavior’

Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani announced on Tuesday that talks between Israel and Hamas have stalled, citing a deep and unresolved divide between the two sides. He blamed Israel’s “irresponsible and aggressive behavior” for undermining the negotiations and dimming hopes for a ceasefire.

Qatar PM says Israel-Hamas talks hit a dead end, blaming Israel’s aggressive actions as hopes for ceasefire and hostage release fade.


Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Mohammed Al-Thani said on Tuesday that negotiations between Israel and Hamas have reached a standstill, citing a significant and unresolved gap between the two parties’ positions.

Talks at a “Dead End”

“One side seeks a comprehensive agreement for Gaza, while the other insists on a partial deal. We have not been able to bridge the gap,” Al-Thani stated during a press briefing. He directly blamed Israel’s “irresponsible and aggressive behavior” for derailing the talks and diminishing any immediate prospects for peace.

Al-Thani expressed disappointment that the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, which Qatar had hoped would mark a breakthrough, was instead followed by intensified military action. “The response was violent strikes,” he said, underscoring the lack of progress despite what he described as a gesture of goodwill.

Qatar Reaffirms Commitment to Mediation

Despite the setbacks, Al-Thani reiterated Qatar’s commitment to ongoing diplomatic efforts alongside Egypt and the United States. “We are determined, alongside our partners, to stop the war, secure the release of hostages and end the suffering of Gaza’s civilians,” he said.

He also accused Israel of escalating violence: “Israel has launched an unprecedented wave of strikes that has killed hundreds of civilians.” Al-Thani emphasized that “Qatar adheres to a policy of fair mediation.”

Stalemate Persists Despite Ongoing Diplomacy in Qatar

Reflecting on the latest rounds of negotiations, Al-Thani acknowledged they have yielded no tangible progress. “We are witnessing the collapse of any hope for de-escalation. The negotiations over the past weeks have not moved forward due to the fundamental divide,” he said.

He went further, accusing Israel of using the talks for political leverage. “Since the beginning of the war, we have attempted to reach an agreement, but the prisoner exchange negotiations were repeatedly disrupted by political games,” he added.

U.S. Proposal Presented; Hamas Yet to Respond

Israeli officials confirmed that a new proposal was presented on Saturday by U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. The plan includes the release of 10 living hostages and 16 bodies in exchange for a 45- to 60-day ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners under terms yet to be finalized.

The second phase of the proposal reportedly includes the release of all remaining hostages, both alive and deceased, and an end to the war.

According to Israeli media reports, Jerusalem has accepted the deal. However, Hamas has yet to respond, which negotiators have interpreted as a silent rejection. Despite the impasse, Israeli officials say the U.S. remains actively engaged and believe that all mediators—Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S.—still see a pathway to a resolution.

gaza gaza aid Hamas Hostages Israel netanyahu qatar

