Saturday, November 30, 2024
we-woman
Neighbor Sheds Light On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s ‘Isolated’ Life in Montecito: ‘It’s a Shame’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life in Montecito has been described as "lonely" by a neighbor. This observation comes as a new documentary titled Harry: The Lost Prince is set to air in Germany in December 2024.

The film examines whether Harry and Meghan have achieved “freedom” and financial independence since stepping back from royal duties. Award-winning filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald, who traveled to California to explore their lifestyle, remarked, “Harry and Meghan have set the bar very high. They want to be global benefactors who bring about tangible change. So far, they have not lived up to this image at all.”

Grunewald, a veteran royal correspondent, added, “The cultural life here is very lively but often happens in closed circles, and Harry and Meghan rarely participate. They seem to have isolated themselves a lot.”

Limited Presence in Montecito

Neighbor Richard Mineards noted that the couple is rarely seen in public. “Sometimes you see her at the farmers’ market or walking a dog, but generally, you don’t see much of her or him. It’s a shame. This is a lovely place,” he said.

Despite this, the Sussexes maintain connections with high-profile figures such as Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, both Montecito residents. They are also close to Tyler Perry, godfather to their daughter, Princess Lilibet, while Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, resides nearby in Los Angeles.

Shifts in Strategy

Reflecting on the couple’s journey, Grunewald observed, “During the year we worked on this film, a change of strategy became apparent. They started as a power duo but now often appear separately, as they were unable to establish a strong joint image. They have come down to earth. After four years, the results of their strategies for an independent life are very mixed.”

Meghan Monceito Prince Harry

