Neighbours Should Stay Friendly, Says Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami Deputy Ameer On Ties With India

Jamaat-e-Islami, Bangladesh’s largest Islamic political party, has emphasized the need for Dhaka and New Delhi to collaborate in a friendly manner to ensure regional peace and stability. In an exclusive interview with ANI in Dhaka, Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, Deputy Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, highlighted Bangladesh’s commitment to this principle. “No one can change their neighbor, so all neighboring countries should foster a positive and friendly environment to maintain peace and harmony,” he stated. In 2013, Jamaat-e-Islami was barred from participating in elections after its registration was revoked by the Bangladesh High Court. Despite an appeal, the Supreme Court of Bangladesh upheld the decision in 2023.

On August 1 this year, the Jamaat-e-Islami and its affiliated organisations were banned by Sheikh Hasina, four days before she stepped down as premier and fled to India. Her government banned the party through an executive order accusing the Jamaat of being involved in violent protests across the country. Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, lifted the ban on the party. The party’s deputy Ameer says it favours good relations with India. “Bangladesh is always willing to maintain an equal and respectful relationship with all the neighbors, especially the biggest one, India, on the basis of equality, equity, self-determination, and self-respect,”  he said.

The Jamaat has also lent support to a reported meeting that is likely to be held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Muhammad Yunus in the United States.
The Deputy Ameer of the Jamaat, Mohammad Taher said, “The meeting should be on sincerity basis and from the core of the heart.”
A month ago, a student-led movement ousted Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, after weeks of protests and clashes that killed over 600 people. Hasina, 76, fled to India on August 5 and an interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.

The interim authority in Bangladesh has set up a special court to try Hasina for her alleged crimes. The Jamaat says it appeals to the Indian government to repatriate Seikh Hasina to Bangladesh.
“Hasina should be brought Bangladesh back and she should face the judgement. So, we ask the Indian government to send her back to face the courts,” Muhammad Taher said.
The Deputy Ameer of the Jamaat also denied reports of the minority Hindu community being the target of violent attacks during the student led uprising against Sheikh Hasina. The Jamaat leader said that Jamaat had always believed in safeguarding minorities.

“Most of the incidents were more political than communal. Jamaat-E-Islami is always against these types of heinous activities and Jamaat never believes in communal disharmony,” Taher said.
“This time, Jamaat immediately sent their workers to guard the Hindu temples and shops and houses of the minority people. Jamaat leadership also visited Hindu temples and had meetings with the Hindu leaderships from Centre Dhaka up to the periphery level,” he said.

Earlier on August 30, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that India must find a ground of mutual interest with Bangladesh and India would deal with “the government of the day.”.
“Since Bangladesh’s independence, our relationship has gone up and down, and it is natural that we will deal with the government of the day. But we also have to recognise that there are political changes, and they can be disruptive. And clearly here we have to look for mutuality of interest,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Muhammad Yunus south asia

