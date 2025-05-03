Home
Saturday, May 3, 2025
  'Neither Party Is Doing Enough': Housing Crisis Takes Center Stage As Australia Heads To Polls

‘Neither Party Is Doing Enough’: Housing Crisis Takes Center Stage As Australia Heads To Polls

Australians headed to voting booths across the country today, with many grabbing "democracy sausages" (a voting day tradition) while deciding whether to keep Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor government or switch to Peter Dutton's conservative Coalition.

Australians headed to voting booths across the country today, with many grabbing “democracy sausages” (a voting day tradition) while deciding whether to keep Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor government or switch to Peter Dutton’s conservative Coalition. Recent polls suggest Labor might narrowly win, which would make Albanese the first PM in 20 years to win back-to-back elections.

“Neither Party Is Doing Enough” – Voters Frustrated

For voters like Mary, a 59-year-old pensioner, this election is all about one issue: housing. “I never envisioned I’d be in this situation,” she told Al Jazeera, explaining how she’s been stuck in temporary housing for two years with her daughter and dog. Despite working seasonal jobs, she can’t afford rent, and social housing waitlists are “very, very long.”

Mary plans to vote Labor but isn’t happy about it: “Neither party is doing enough. I never vote Coalition—they only care about their rich mates.”

Why Housing Is the Big Election Issue

Australia’s housing crisis is out of control:

  • Sydney is the 2nd least affordable city in the world (behind only Hong Kong).

  • Rent eats up most of a pensioner’s income (Mary pays $560/week—nearly half her pension).

  • 169,000 households are waiting for social housing, with older women hit hardest.

“We’re called the lucky country, but older women are choosing between food, medicine, or rent,” said Yumi Lee of Older Women’s Network NSW.

What the Parties Are Promising (And Why It’s Not Enough)

Both Labor and the Coalition have rolled out housing policies, but experts say neither tackles the real problem:

1. Labor’s Plan:

  • Build 100,000 homes for first-time buyers

  • Ban foreign buyers from purchasing existing homes for 2 years

2. Coalition’s Plan:

  • Train more construction workers

  • Let young people use retirement savings for home deposits

But critics say these are just band-aid fixes. “This crisis took decades to create—it’ll take decades to fix,” said Maiy Azize of Everybody’s Home.

The Real Problem? Not Enough Houses

Australia has the fewest homes per person in the developed world. Demand is skyrocketing due to record immigration, while NIMBYism (“Not In My Backyard” opposition to new housing) and a shortage of construction workers make building tougher.

Renters Feel Ignored

“Renting is seen as temporary, but for many of us, it’s permanent,” said Andrea Leong, a 38-year-old microbiologist. “Politicians need to accept that renting is a legitimate way to live.”

Polls close at 6 PM local time (times vary by state). Results should be clear tonight—unless it’s a nail-biter. One thing’s certain: whoever wins will have to face Australia’s housing mess head-on.

