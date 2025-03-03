Home
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Nepal And India Ink MoU To Boost WASH Sector Development

Nepal and India on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop the water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) sector, including waste management.

Nepal And India MOU


Nepal and India on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop the water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) sector, including waste management.
The signing ceremony was held at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi, in the presence of CR Patil, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, and Pradeep Yadav, Minister of Water Supply, Government of Nepal.

“India and Nepal are strengthening cooperation in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene WASH Sector including Waste Management with a new MoU signed by India’s Hon’ble Minister of Jal Shakti Shri C R Patil and Nepal’s Hon’ble Minister for Water Supply Shri Pradeep Yadav today. This initiative will help boost joint efforts by India and Nepal towards #water conservation, #sanitation, and waste management for a sustainable future,” the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu tweeted on Monday evening.

The agreement aims to promote collaboration between the two nations and strengthen intergovernmental cooperation in the WASH sector, ensuring better access to clean drinking water and sanitation for their populations.

The comprehensive MoU outlines a collaborative framework encompassing several key areas, including capacity-building training programs for Nepali personnel in water resource management and related fields.

Furthermore, the technology and knowledge transfer by sharing technological expertise and best practices between India and Nepal in the WASH sector and the groundwater management with joint efforts in monitoring, assessment, and management of groundwater resources, including quality improvement, artificial recharge, and rainwater harvesting, is covered by the agreement.

During the event, Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil highlighted India’s significant achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in providing clean drinking water and sanitation facilities to all citizens. Patil emphasized that this MoU reflects the shared commitment of India and Nepal towards public health, sustainability, and regional cooperation.

Nepal’s Minister of Water Supply, Government of Nepal Pradeep Yadav, commended India’s success in implementing large-scale clean drinking water and sanitation initiatives.

Yadav stated that Nepal looks forward to learning from India’s experience in these sectors and that Nepali officials will visit key sites in India to gain insights and best practices. He further proposed that regular meetings should be held to ensure steady progress and mutual exchange of knowledge.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from both countries, including Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal, and Shankar Prasad Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal to India, along with Secretaries Debashree Mukherjee and Ashok Kumar Meena, and other delegates.

(Inputs from ANI)

