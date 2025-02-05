Home
Nepal Bans Solo Expeditions On Everest And 8,000m Peaks

Nepal has officially ended solo expeditions on Mount Everest and other peaks over 8,000 meters, following the introduction of new mountaineering regulations.

Nepal Bans Solo Expeditions On Everest And 8,000m Peaks

Nepal government has formally ended solo expeditions on Mt Everest


Nepal has officially ended solo expeditions on Mount Everest and other peaks over 8,000 meters, following the introduction of new mountaineering regulations. The updated rules, which came into effect on Tuesday after being published in the Nepal Gazette, mandate that one mountain guide be assigned for every two climbers on mountains taller than 8,000 meters, including Everest, which stands at 8,849 meters. For other mountains, at least one guide per group is required.

Previously, a single guide could accompany a larger group of climbers on such high-altitude peaks. The change aims to improve climber safety, according to Arati Neupane, Director at the Department of Tourism.

Mingma G Sherpa, Managing Director of Imagine Nepal Treks, expressed support for the new regulation, emphasizing its positive impact on mountain tourism. However, he cautioned against raising the royalty fee for Everest climbers, which recently increased from $11,000 to $15,000 per person for the spring season, arguing that higher fees could deter climbers. The government also raised the climbing fee for other seasons, with increases for the autumn, winter, and monsoon periods.

Solo Everest Climbs Banned

