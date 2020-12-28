China seemed wary as it sent a high-level delegation to Nepal in order to assess the current situation of turmoil. Tensions between the party leaders of the Nepal Communist Party continue to run high.

China seemed wary as it sent a high-level delegation to Nepal in order to assess the current situation of turmoil. Tensions between the party leaders of the Nepal Communist Party continue to run high and the Chinese had been trying hard to bridge the differences between PM Oli and former PM of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal. According to various sources, there have been scores of protests in Kathmandu against Chinese interference in Nepalese affairs.



Vice-minister of the Chinese Communist Party had arrived in Kathmandu to “assess the ground situation”. Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari had dissolved the Lower House on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s recommendation. The move has invited 12 petitions in the country’s apex court, claiming it to be “unconstitutional”, including one by former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal who filed the plea on Tuesday.

Oli has proposed elections on April 30 and May 10, 2021, nearly two years ahead of the schedule which led to the mass resignation of seven cabinet leaders. After the Parliament was dissolved Oli has been facing pressure from the rival factions of the NCP, led by former prime minister Dahal and Madhav Nepal.

Also Read: China sends high-level team to Nepal to defuse ongoing political crisis

Also Read: Centre tells Indian Airlines informally to bar Chinese from entering India

During the ongoing crisis, a pro monarch march was held in Nepal’s capital city of Kathmandu on Saturday where hundreds took to the streets with national flags to extend their support to a constitutional monarchy.