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Home > World News > Nepal Declines Foreign Help, 579 Killed In Floods; 320 Indians Still Uncontactable

Nepal Declines Foreign Help, 579 Killed In Floods; 320 Indians Still Uncontactable

Nepal floods death toll reaches 579 as rescue operations continue, with 977 missing and Nepal declining foreign search-and-rescue teams despite offers from several countries.

Nepal Floods: 579 Dead, 977 Missing As Rescue Ops Continue (Image: ANI)
Nepal Floods: 579 Dead, 977 Missing As Rescue Ops Continue (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 09:27 IST

Nepal has declined offers of foreign search-and-rescue assistance as the death toll from devastating floods and landslides crossed 500, with at least 579 people killed and more than 977 still missing, according to the country’s disaster authority. Chinese state media reported at least five deaths on the Tibet side, taking the combined toll in Nepal and China to 584, while the two countries have said almost 2,500 people are missing. More than 14,000 security personnel are involved in rescue operations, with around 3,742 people rescued so far.

The disaster, which struck on Wednesday, has become Nepal’s deadliest since the 2015 earthquake. The US Geological Survey said a glacial collapse triggered a massive flow of icy debris that caused the floods. A dam on the Tibet side also burst, prompting Nepali police to issue a fresh alert on Friday and direct security, rescue and relief personnel to remain on high alert and move to safety if required.

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Nepal declines foreign help as rescue operations continue

Reportedly, despite offers from several countries, Nepal’s foreign ministry said it does not currently need outside search-and-rescue teams. Lok Bahadur Chhetri, spokesperson for the foreign ministry, said, “The offer for help is natural. Our security agencies are doing the search and rescue operation. For now we don’t require such help,” without giving further details.

The Kathmandu Post reported that India, China, the US, Britain, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had asked Nepal to allow their rescue teams to join the operation. South Korea said Nepal had indicated it was not yet planning to accept foreign rescue teams. “South Korea will keep negotiating with Nepal over the matter,” its foreign ministry said.

Nepal floods leave hundreds missing, Indians among those stranded

India has reported major progress in rescuing its nationals. As per reports, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said 21 Indians reached Kathmandu from the flood-hit area on Thursday, while 63 Indian nationals working at the Trishuli One hydropower project were also rescued. Another 96 Indian nationals stranded on the Chinese side safely crossed into Nepal by land.

However, around 320 Indians and 100 Indian-origin people remain uncontactable. South Korea has also said nine of its nationals working at a hydropower plant were missing and 10 were stranded.

Nepal disaster devastates towns near Chinese border

The floods tore through areas including Rasuwa district near the Chinese border, flattening entire towns, damaging hydropower projects and leaving hundreds of foreign nationals missing. South Korea has already sent a response team and plans to dispatch a disaster relief team.

Seoul has pledged $1 million in humanitarian assistance through international organisations, its foreign minister said on X. Rescue operations in Nepal are continuing for a third day as authorities search for those still missing.

Also Read: After Nepal Disaster, Is Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir At Risk? 2,292 Glacial Lakes Raise Flood Fears    

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Nepal Declines Foreign Help, 579 Killed In Floods; 320 Indians Still Uncontactable
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Nepal Declines Foreign Help, 579 Killed In Floods; 320 Indians Still Uncontactable
Nepal Declines Foreign Help, 579 Killed In Floods; 320 Indians Still Uncontactable
Nepal Declines Foreign Help, 579 Killed In Floods; 320 Indians Still Uncontactable
Nepal Declines Foreign Help, 579 Killed In Floods; 320 Indians Still Uncontactable

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