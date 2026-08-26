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Home > World News > Nepal Flash Floods: 8 Killed, Several Missing As Bridges, Houses, Vehicles Swept Away; India On High Alert

Nepal Flash Floods: 8 Killed, Several Missing As Bridges, Houses, Vehicles Swept Away; India On High Alert

Nepal Army helicopters and rescue teams are deployed, while downstream communities along the Trishuli River are on high alert.

The Bhote Koshi River destroyed roads, bridges, and infrastructure near the Nepal-China border. (Source:X)
The Bhote Koshi River destroyed roads, bridges, and infrastructure near the Nepal-China border. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 15:27 IST

At least eight people have been killed and several others remain missing after a sudden flash flood swept through Nepal’s Rasuwa district near the Tibet border on Wednesday. The Bhote Koshi River rose dramatically, sending torrents of muddy water through settlements and infrastructure in a matter of minutes. Roads, bridges, houses, vehicles and power facilities swept away, while rescue teams rushed to reach affected communities. Howver, following the floods, 11 SSB teams have been put on high alert in India. 

Bhote Koshi River Turns Violent

The flash flood struck areas including Timure Bazaar, Rasuwagadhi and Syafrubesi, causing extensive destruction along the river. Videos from the affected areas showed powerful currents tearing through buildings and carrying away vehicles and other property. One video captured a bridge being engulfed and swept away within seconds as floodwaters surged through the area. The Bhote Koshi originates in Tibet and flows into Nepal’s Trishuli River. The Trishuli eventually enters India and becomes part of the Gandak river system, raising concerns for communities further downstream.

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Timure Bazaar, Border Area Hit Hard

Timure, close to the Nepal-China border, was among the worst-hit areas. The flood severely damaged the customs area and nearby security posts. Several security personnel have also been reported missing, while many residents were left stranded or out of contact. 

Authorities have warned people living along the Trishuli River and downstream areas to move to safer ground as the floodwater continues to travel southward.

Army Helicopters Deployed for Rescue Operations

The Nepal Army has mobilised helicopters for search-and-rescue operations, alongside teams from the Nepal Police and Armed Police Force. At least 25 people had been rescued by Wednesday afternoon, while medical teams were also deployed to assist the injured. Officials are yet to establish the exact cause of the sudden surge. Authorities have placed several downstream areas on high alert and urged residents to avoid riverbanks and remain vigilant as rescue and relief operations continue.

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Nepal Flash Floods: 8 Killed, Several Missing As Bridges, Houses, Vehicles Swept Away; India On High Alert
Tags: Bhote Koshi River floodhome-hero-pos-1Nepal flash floodRasuwa district floodRasuwagadhi border floodTimure Bazaar flooding

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Nepal Flash Floods: 8 Killed, Several Missing As Bridges, Houses, Vehicles Swept Away; India On High Alert

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Nepal Flash Floods: 8 Killed, Several Missing As Bridges, Houses, Vehicles Swept Away; India On High Alert
Nepal Flash Floods: 8 Killed, Several Missing As Bridges, Houses, Vehicles Swept Away; India On High Alert
Nepal Flash Floods: 8 Killed, Several Missing As Bridges, Houses, Vehicles Swept Away; India On High Alert
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