LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Nepal Flash Floods: How One Principal Saved 1,643 Children Minutes Before the School Was Swept Away

Nepal Flash Floods: How One Principal Saved 1,643 Children Minutes Before the School Was Swept Away

Rajendra Dawadi acted within minutes after receiving a flood warning, helping 1,643 children escape as deadly flash floods swept through Nepal's Nuwakot district.

Nepal Flash Floods: How One Principal Saved 1,643 Children Minutes Before the School Was Swept Away

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 20:24 IST

When Rajendra Dawadi received a warning about a massive flood heading towards his area, he did not wait. The 47-year-old school principal immediately ordered an evacuation and helped save 1,643 children from deadly flash floods in Nepal’s Nuwakot district.

Dawadi is the principal and an English teacher at Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School in the Trishuli Valley. At around 9:20 am on Wednesday, a friend called him with a warning. A nearby village had reportedly been swept away by the river. The friend told Dawadi to run, The Times reported.

You Might Be Interested In

Flood Warning Reaches School Just In Time

At first, Dawadi believed the school was safe. The three-storey concrete building stood around 60 metres above the river. That changed within minutes.

A parent rushed to the school and warned that the water was rising rapidly. Dawadi immediately rang the school bell. He told teachers to get the children out of their classrooms. He also contacted school bus drivers and asked them to turn back. One bus, however, could not be reached and was already crossing a bridge.

Children Ran Towards Higher Ground

The students quickly moved towards higher ground. One girl suffered a panic attack and was taken uphill on a motorbike. Other children escaped on foot. Dawadi followed them as they moved away from the school. The group eventually took shelter under a bodhi tree. Soon after, the floodwaters surged through the area.

Mud, rocks, ice and debris smashed into buildings, bridges and other structures. The school was also destroyed. But all 1,643 children survived. Most school staff also escaped. However, two staff members were killed.

Two School Staff Members Among Those Killed

Social history teacher Santos Pariyar, 32, returned to his rented room near the river to cook breakfast. He was washed away by the floodwaters. School janitor Sultan Lama also lost his life. He had returned to the school to close its doors.

What Triggered Nepal’s Deadly Flash Floods?

The flash flood was reportedly triggered when a huge mass of ice and rock broke away from Langtang Lirung peak, near the Nepal-Tibet border. The mass fell around 1,200 metres into the upper section of the Lhende Khola river. The resulting flood caused widespread destruction across Nepal and Tibet.

Nepal has reported 768 deaths, while more than 2,500 people remain missing. China has reported 16 deaths and 546 people missing in Tibet. The disaster has also hit hydropower projects. More than 100 workers are believed to be trapped inside tunnels.

Rescue teams are working to reach them. The Nepali Army has sent air into a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project through a pipe. India has sent an 11-member rescue team to Nepal, while China has deployed a nine-member tunnel rescue team.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nepal Flash Floods: How One Principal Saved 1,643 Children Minutes Before the School Was Swept Away
Tags: home-hero-pos-1nepal

RELATED News

Nepal Buries Unidentified Bodies With DNA, Numbers and Geo-Tags; Here’s How Families Can Find Them Later

Who Is Zhao Zongqi, Chinese General Linked To Doklam Standoff, Galwan Tensions Removed By President Xi Jinping

Yoga Becomes A Bridge Connecting India And Uzbekistan

Vienna Museum Theft: Historic 200-Carat Platinum Necklace With 673 Diamonds Worth $4.3 Million Stolen

Nepal Floods: 573 Workers Still Missing At Hydropower Tunnels ; Rescuers Dig 6-Inch Holes To Send Air Inside

LATEST NEWS

Nepal Flash Floods: How One Principal Saved 1,643 Children Minutes Before the School Was Swept Away

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview

Festivals such as Raksha Bandhan remind us that recovery is not individual journey but, at some level, collective responsibility of family: Dr Balbir Singh

ENG vs PAK 2nd Test: Babar Azam Trolled After Shocking Dismissal Off Jofra Archer’s Bouncer — WATCH VIDEO

NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam: What Went Wrong at Jaipur Centres That Forced 2,445 Candidates to Retake Test?

Real Madrid vs Malaga Prediction: Who Will Win La Liga 2026-27 Clash? Check Predicted Lineups, Team News

Gianni Infantino Future Update: Dutch Football Association Calls for New FIFA Leadership From 2027

10-Minute Tea Break Saved 5 Friends From Nepal’s Deadly Flash Flood: Here’s What Happened

Man Utd vs Ipswich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League Match LIVE in UK, USA, Australia And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Real Madrid vs Malaga LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Nepal Flash Floods: How One Principal Saved 1,643 Children Minutes Before the School Was Swept Away

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nepal Flash Floods: How One Principal Saved 1,643 Children Minutes Before the School Was Swept Away

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nepal Flash Floods: How One Principal Saved 1,643 Children Minutes Before the School Was Swept Away
Nepal Flash Floods: How One Principal Saved 1,643 Children Minutes Before the School Was Swept Away
Nepal Flash Floods: How One Principal Saved 1,643 Children Minutes Before the School Was Swept Away
Nepal Flash Floods: How One Principal Saved 1,643 Children Minutes Before the School Was Swept Away

QUICK LINKS