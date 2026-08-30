Nepal Floods: 573 Workers Still Missing At Hydropower Tunnels ; Rescuers Dig 6-Inch Holes To Send Air Inside

Nepal Flash Floods: More than 500 workers have been reported missing from hydropower project sites and tunnels across Nepal’s Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts following devastating floods. Of the 934 workers reported missing across at least 11 project sites, 361 have been rescued, while 573 remain untraced.

Four Hydropower Projects Account for Most Missing Workers

Most of the missing workers are concentrated at four major projects. Upper Trishuli 1, a 216-MW project, has reported at least 322 people missing. Upper Trishuli 3B has 122 missing workers, Upper Trishuli 3A has 43, while the 111-MW Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project has reported 44 missing, reports HT. The missing workers include nationals of Nepal, India, South Korea, China and Germany, according to the available data.

Nepali Army Sends Oxygen to Hydro Workers Trapped in Tunnel

The Nepali Army successfully fed a pipe into a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydroelectric project on August 30, allowing teams to pump in air to workers trapped inside. Home Minister Sudan Gurung stated that despite this progress, adverse weather and rising water levels forced disaster authorities to slow down operations for safety. Rescue crews continue to focus their efforts on the Trishuli 3A and 3B sites, where it is estimated that over 100 people remain trapped underground.

573 Workers Still Missing in Nepal Floods

With 361 workers rescued, authorities are continuing searches for the remaining 573 people. The scale of the flooding and difficult terrain around the hydropower sites are complicating rescue efforts.

275 Indians Remain Missing

Among those still unaccounted for are 275 Indian nationals. Search teams are working across affected project sites and tunnels to locate survivors and establish the whereabouts of the missing workers.

Search Operations Continue Amid Flood Crisis

Rescue agencies and project authorities are continuing operations at the affected hydropower sites. The focus remains on reaching workers trapped inside tunnels and locating those missing after the floods struck the region. India is coordinating closely with both Nepal and China to assist stranded and missing Indian nationals and support ongoing rescue operations. At least 700 deaths have been reported so far, while nearly 3,000 people are still missing in Nepal floods, according to the latest information.

Also Read: Nepal Floods: 108 Indians Rescued, Over 275 Still Missing As Search Operations Continue