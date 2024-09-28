Nepal Floods: At Least 66 Dead, Dozens Missing in Devastating Disaster

At least 66 people have lost their lives, and 69 others are missing after heavy rains triggered devastating flooding and landslides across Nepal. The catastrophic downpour, which began late Friday, […]

At least 66 people have lost their lives, and 69 others are missing after heavy rains triggered devastating flooding and landslides across Nepal. The catastrophic downpour, which began late Friday, has severely affected the Kathmandu valley and surrounding areas, causing widespread destruction. Authorities fear the death toll could rise further as rainfall is expected to continue through Tuesday.

Homes Destroyed and Highways Blocked

Thousands of homes located near rivers have been inundated, leaving many residents stranded on rooftops, waiting for rescue. Key highways connecting the Kathmandu valley to the rest of Nepal are blocked by landslides, further complicating relief efforts. Video footage circulating on social media reveals the desperate conditions faced by residents, with some standing atop flooded homes while others have been swept away by powerful currents.

Since Friday evening, more than 200mm (7.9 inches) of rainfall has been recorded, overwhelming nearly every river in the Kathmandu valley. Officials warn that with rivers overflowing and more rain expected, the risk of additional flooding and landslides remains high.

Multiple Landslide Fatalities Reported

Among the most tragic incidents, a landslide in Bhaktapur, east of Kathmandu, claimed the lives of five people, including a pregnant woman and a four-year-old girl, when their house collapsed under the pressure of the earth. In another incident, a bus buried by a landslide in Dhading, west of the capital, was recovered with two bodies inside. Authorities believe there were 12 people onboard, and search efforts are ongoing.

In Makwanpur, south-west of Kathmandu, six football players tragically died when a landslide struck a training centre operated by the All Nepal Football Association. The sudden landslide caught the players off-guard, adding to the growing number of casualties.

Dramatic Rescues Amid Rising Waters

The floodwaters have swept away vehicles, homes, and people. In one particularly heart-wrenching scene, four people were washed away by the Nakkhu River in southern Kathmandu. According to eyewitness Jitendra Bhandari, “For hours, they kept on pleading for help. We could do nothing.” Rescue teams later saved three of the individuals downstream, but one remains missing.

Hari Om Malla, a truck driver in Kathmandu, shared his harrowing experience as floodwaters consumed his vehicle. “We jumped out, swam, and got away from it – but my purse, bag, and mobile have been swept away by the river. I have nothing now. We stayed the whole night in the cold,” he told the BBC.

Rescue Efforts Mobilized

So far, more than 2,000 people have been rescued from floodwaters, with rescue teams working tirelessly around the clock. Over 200 houses have been damaged, and the injured number at least 60, according to Nepal’s home affairs ministry.

The Nepalese government has mobilized more than 10,000 police officers, army personnel, and volunteers to aid in search and rescue operations. Helicopters have been dispatched to remote areas, and makeshift shelters have been set up for those displaced by the floods.

Infrastructure and Communication Disrupted

The floods have wreaked havoc on Nepal’s infrastructure, with roads, power lines, and telephone connections severely disrupted. Private homes, offices, shopping centers, hospitals, and even police stations have been flooded, leaving many areas without power or communication lines. Government spokesperson Prithvi Subba Gurung noted that water pipelines had been destroyed, further compounding the crisis.

The Nepalese government has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and has banned night-time road travel within the Kathmandu valley in an effort to reduce the risk of accidents. Most major highways remain blocked, preventing aid from reaching some of the most severely impacted areas.

Monsoon Season: A Perennial Threat Worsened by Climate Change

Nepal’s monsoon season is notorious for triggering devastating floods and landslides, and this year is no exception. Scientists warn, however, that climate change is intensifying the impact of these natural disasters. Warmer atmospheric temperatures enable more moisture to be stored in the air, leading to heavier downpours. Additionally, warmer ocean waters are energizing storm systems, making rainfall patterns more erratic and unpredictable.

The combination of these factors is leading to more severe flooding events like those currently ravaging Nepal. With global temperatures continuing to rise, experts believe that such extreme weather events will only become more frequent and devastating in the coming years.