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Home > World News > Nepal Death Toll Rises To 469, Nearly 288 Indians Still Missing

Nepal Death Toll Rises To 469, Nearly 288 Indians Still Missing

Nepal flood toll rises to 469, with 288 Indians still uncontactable. Check latest rescue efforts, missing persons, aid and district-wise death toll.

Nepal Flood Toll Hits 469, 288 Indians Still Uncontactable (Image: ANI)
Nepal Flood Toll Hits 469, 288 Indians Still Uncontactable (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 09:46 IST

Nepal’s devastating flash floods have killed 469 people, injured and rescued 1,545 others, and left 288 Indian nationals uncontactable, as rescue teams continue to search areas hit by the catastrophic flooding. Nepal Police said 63 Indians working at the Trishuli-I project have been rescued, while 28 police personnel remain missing. The floods struck the Tibet-Nepal border on August 26 and sent a powerful surge of water, sediment and boulders through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 977 people were missing as of Thursday. Nepal Police has deployed 4,348 personnel for rescue operations. Authorities have so far rescued 644 people from Rasuwa, 898 from Nuwakot and three from Dhading.

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Nepal toll climbs as missing persons search continues across flood-hit districts

Chitwan recorded the highest number of recovered bodies at 178, followed by 110 in NP East, 44 in Gorkha, 37 in Nuwakot, 33 in Dhading, 28 in Tanahun, 27 in NP West and 12 in Rasuwa.

The Nepal government has released NPR 25 million for relief work. Of this, NPR 10 million each has been allocated to Rasuwa and Nuwakot, while NPR 5 million has been sent to Dhading. The scale of destruction has also drawn international support, with the United States announcing USD 500,000 in assistance and the World Health Organization sending emergency medical supplies.

Nepal sets up emergency room as foreign nationals remain affected

Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs established an Emergency Control Room on Thursday to coordinate assistance for foreign nationals affected by the Bhotekoshi flash floods in Rasuwa. The ministry said the ECR will coordinate search and rescue, information verification and consular assistance for foreign nationals affected by, missing in or otherwise connected to the disaster.

India has also stepped up its response. The Ministry of External Affairs released the names of 63 Indian nationals working at the Trishuli-I project who were rescued, while 288 others remain uncontactable.

Nepal receives support from India, US and WHO after catastrophic floods

President Droupadi Murmu expressed solidarity with Nepal following the disaster. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and said India is ready to provide “all possible humanitarian assistance.”

The flash floods have caused massive loss of life, extensive infrastructure damage and widespread displacement across Nepal. Rescue teams are continuing operations as authorities work to trace missing people and assess the full impact of the disaster.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Nepal Disaster Explained: Was A Glacier Collapse Behind The Massive Tragedy? How They Form, Burst And Trigger GLOFs    

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Nepal Death Toll Rises To 469, Nearly 288 Indians Still Missing
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Nepal Death Toll Rises To 469, Nearly 288 Indians Still Missing
Nepal Death Toll Rises To 469, Nearly 288 Indians Still Missing
Nepal Death Toll Rises To 469, Nearly 288 Indians Still Missing
Nepal Death Toll Rises To 469, Nearly 288 Indians Still Missing

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