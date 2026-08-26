Nepal Floods Leave a Shocking Scene Behind: People Risk Lives for Goods Swept Away by Water

Nepal witnessed massive destruction on Wednesday, August 26, after a sudden flood entered the country from the Tibet region. The flooding badly affected Rasuwa and Dhading districts. Several villages were swept away. Roads, bridges and other infrastructure were damaged or destroyed as powerful currents moved through the affected areas.

The disaster has left hundreds of families facing a difficult situation. Rescue teams are working to reach people trapped in flood-hit areas.

Viral Video Shows People Entering Swollen River

Amid the devastation, a disturbing video has gone viral on social media. It shows local residents standing along the banks of the swollen river. Some people are seen entering the strong current to collect items being carried away by the flood. These include cooking gas cylinders, household goods and pieces of wood.

The footage has raised serious concerns over the risks being taken by people desperate to recover belongings. A single misstep in the powerful current could prove fatal. The scenes come as the region continues to deal with the aftermath of the devastating flood.

Nepal Army Deploys 12 Helicopters For Rescue

The Nepal Army has launched a major rescue operation in the affected areas. Twelve helicopters have reportedly been deployed to evacuate people and assist those stranded by the floods. Authorities are also assessing the full scale of the damage. More details are expected as rescue teams reach remote locations.

What Caused The Sudden Nepal Flood?

The reason for the flood is yet to be determined. Early reports suggest that the flood has been caused by rain and possibly an avalanche in Tibet. The Bhotekoshi River, which flows from Tibet into Nepal, has been identified as a major route by which the floodwater made its way into Nepal.

It has also been reported that there was an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude in the area. The focus point of the earthquake has been stated to be 47 km away from Gosainkund. It has been speculated that the earthquake could have caused an avalanche in Tibet, which later on fell into the Bhotekoshi River.

However, the actual process of the disaster is yet to be determined. Further assessment can provide information about the reasons behind the deadly flood.