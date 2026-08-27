Nepal Floods: Over 270 Dead, 300 Indians Missing, Delhi Kathmandu Bus Service Suspended, Here’s What We Know So Far

Nepal is facing one of its worst flood disasters in recent years after a massive flash flood swept through parts of the country along the Tibet border. The disaster has killed at least 270 people across Nepal and neighbouring Tibet, while more than 1,000 people remain missing, according to the latest reports. Rescue teams are still searching for survivors as damaged roads, bridges and communication networks slow down operations.

The figures have changed rapidly as authorities recover bodies and receive fresh information from remote areas. Different agencies have also reported different numbers because of difficulties in verifying those missing.

The floods struck on Wednesday, August 26. The worst-hit areas include Nepal’s Rasuwa district and the route connecting Kathmandu with the Nepal-Tibet border.

What Triggered The Deadly Nepal Flash Flood?

Initial reports suggested that an earthquake could have triggered the disaster. However, experts and satellite data now point towards a glacier-related event.

A section of a glacier appears to have collapsed in the high Himalayas. The collapse sent ice, rocks, mud and other debris into the Lhende river. This may have blocked the river and created a temporary natural dam before the accumulated water suddenly burst downstream. The resulting surge entered the Bhotekoshi river system and moved rapidly through Rasuwa and downstream areas.

Nepal’s Flood Forecasting Division said authorities received information at around 9:05 am that a major flood had entered the Bhotekoshi from the Tibetan side. The water then travelled through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers before reaching the Narayani river system. Scientists are still studying the exact sequence of events.

Rasuwa And Timure Among Worst-Hit Areas

The Rasuwa district has suffered major damage. Timure, close to the Rasuwagadhi border crossing with China, was among the worst-hit locations. The flood swept away roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure. Several hydropower facilities were also affected.

A major road corridor connecting Betrawati and Rasuwagadhi has suffered severe damage. Bridges were washed away in several locations, making it difficult for rescue teams to reach affected communities. The disaster also affected parts of Nuwakot and other areas downstream as floodwaters moved through the Trishuli river system.

More Than 1,000 People Missing, Foreigners Among Those Unaccounted For

The missing list includes a large number of foreign nationals. Indian citizens are among the biggest groups affected. Reuters reported that India’s foreign ministry said 288 Indian nationals remained uncontactable in Nepal, while around 200 Indians were stranded in Tibet and seeking evacuation. Many of those affected were travelling for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

The sacred pilgrimage route has been particularly affected because the floods struck during the peak pilgrimage season. Several foreign tourists and pilgrims were travelling towards Mount Kailash when the disaster hit.

The missing also include citizens of the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. Rescue teams are struggling to establish contact with many people because roads, power supplies and telecommunications have been badly disrupted.

Indian Pilgrims Among Those Waiting For News

The tragedy has triggered concern among families in India and other countries. India’s foreign ministry has been coordinating with authorities in Nepal and China to locate missing citizens.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “There may be some people who are missing there and we are trying our best to locate them through the local authorities.”

Jaiswal also said that 21 Indian nationals who had travelled to Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra had been rescued. Families, meanwhile, continue to wait for information about relatives who remain unreachable.

One such case involves American citizens and OCI cardholders Deepak Ahuja, 60, and Madhu Ahuja, 57. The couple was travelling with a Yatra group and was last known to have been in the Saga area of Tibet before heading towards the Nepal border.

New Barrier Lake Raises Fresh Flood Threat

Even as rescue operations continue, authorities are watching another danger. A new barrier lake has formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Nepal. Chinese authorities estimate that the lake had accumulated around 2 million cubic metres of water by Thursday morning. It was already overflowing.

Another 3 million cubic metres of water could enter the lake over the next three days. This has raised concerns that the natural barrier could fail and send another surge downstream.

China’s Ministry of Water Resources is monitoring the lake and conducting flood simulations and risk assessments. The possible breach adds another challenge for rescue teams already dealing with blocked roads and unstable terrain.

Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Service Faces Disruption

The Nepal floods have also affected road connectivity between India and Nepal. Two buses operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu route have reportedly been caught in flood-related road blockages. One Delhi-bound-to-Kathmandu bus is stranded near Narayanghat, while the Kathmandu-to-Delhi bus is stuck around 30 km before Kathmandu.

The buses are carrying around 25-30 passengers each. All passengers are reported to be safe. At Narayanghat, debris brought by the river has blocked the road. The route from northern Nepal towards Kathmandu has also been disrupted. The situation could affect upcoming services depending on road conditions.

The Delhi Transport Corporation operates the international Delhi-Kathmandu service. The service was introduced in November 2014 and operates from Dr Ambedkar Stadium near Delhi Gate.

DTC had earlier said that the service was continuing while authorities monitored the flood situation. A transport official said, “There is no suspension of bus service between the two countries, and operations are going on smoothly. Further decisions will be taken depending on the situation.” However, with major road sections in Nepal damaged, further decisions will depend on safety and route conditions.

Rescue Operations Continue As Nepal Faces Fresh Risks

The military and emergency teams of Nepal have already deployed thousands of personnel and helicopters to effectively run the rescue and relief work. They are working to make sure the injured people are airlifted from remote areas to Kathmandu and trying to reach out to communities which are cut off by damaged roads.

In order to help the neighbour, India has offered support and sent relief supplies, placed Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on alert amid the flood situation and the potential impact downstream.

Now, the major focus remains on finding survivors, evacuating stranded people and restoring key roads. But with more rain possible and the new barrier lake posing another threat, authorities remain on high alert.