Amid the constitutional crisis that surfaced with the dissolution of parliament in Nepal, the Chairman of the Nepal Communist Party’s opposing faction, Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Wednesday accused India of orchestrating the split of the ruling faction and consequent dissolution of Parliament led by Prime Minister KP Oli.

The Chairman of the Nepal Communist Party’s opposing faction, Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda has blamed India for orchestrating the split of the ruling faction and subsequent dissolution of Nepal’s House of Representatives. Addressing his party members at the Nepal Academy Hall, Prachanda on Wednesday said that Prime Minister KP Oli had earlier accused that “some leaders of NCP were hatching a conspiracy to topple his government” at India’s direction.

Saying that his faction had not forced Oli’s resignation to prove him wrong, Prachanda accused Oli of being the one working on India’s behest. Alleging that the move of dissolving the parliament had come after Oli held a three-hour-long private meeting with the chief of R&AW, the intelligence agency of India, he blamed Oli for coming under the pressure of external forces, thereby taking the wrong advice and causing Nepal to face its current constitutional crisis. India on the other hand has called Oli’s decision an internal matter of Nepal which the country itself is to resolve through democratic processes.

Oli who is well known for being controlled by the Chinese government made a shocking move by recommending the dissolution of the 275-member House on December 20th. Following the recommendation, President Bhandari dissolved the Parliament and announced fresh elections. The dissolution move led to large scale protests from Prachanda and his section of NCP leaders.

As per Oli, the move of dissolving the house of representatives came after he learned that Prachanda led splinter faction was planning to impeach President Bhandari whilst filing a no-confidence motion against him.

