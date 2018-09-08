At least 6 people were killed and 1 woman was injured after a helicopter flying in bad weather crashed in a forest in Nepal on Saturday, September 8th. The incident took place when the helicopter lost balance with the air traffic control after taking off from the central district of Gorkha.

Speaking about the mishap to Kathmandu Post, Sitaram Sapkota, owner of Altitude Air said, that It has been suspected that the chopper might have landed somewhere in Dhading district, and the authorities are trying to find out the location of the helicopter. A Nepal Army helicopter and a private chopper along with the rescuers have been sent to the spot.

The helicopter took off for Kathmandu airlifting a pateint along with the rescuers from Samagaun in Gorkha. Media reports say they lost radio contact with Kathmandu tower after flying some 32km away from the spot.

