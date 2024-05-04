Nepal Introduces New ₹100 Note Featuring Disputed Territories; India Responds

Nepal’s announcement of its decision to include disputed territories on its new ₹100 currency note has sparked a diplomatic response from India. The move by Nepal to incorporate areas such as Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura, and Kalapani into the currency design has reignited tensions over territorial claims between the two neighbouring countries.

Government spokesperson Rekha Sharma revealed that the decision to print the new map was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’. The move signifies Nepal’s stance on the disputed regions and comes despite previous objections from India regarding Nepal’s “unilateral” actions.

India’s Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar, expressed disagreement with Nepal’s decision, emphasizing India’s clear position on the matter. Jaishankar highlighted ongoing discussions between the two countries regarding boundary issues through established channels. He underscored that Nepal’s unilateral actions would not alter the existing situation or reality on the ground.