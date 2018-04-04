Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is likely to raise the issue of exchanging millions of dollars which it has in demonetised Indian currency of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 when he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in next week in New Delhi.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is likely to raise the issue of exchanging millions of dollars which it has in demonetised Indian currency of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 when he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in next week in New Delhi. An estimated demonetised currency worth Rs 950 crore ($146 million) is being held up in Nepal while both the nations are yet to find a solution on how to exchange demonetised Indian currency.

Addressing Nepalese Parliament, PM Oli said, “The Indian demonetisation has hurt Nepali nationals. I will raise this in my meetings with Indian leaders and request them to resolve the issue.” India is one of the major suppliers of consumer goods to Nepal and the largest trade partner. Keeping in view of the kind of business both nations indulge in, the Indian currency is widely used in Nepal and kept as savings.

According to media reports, the demonetised currency was held by businesses and individuals in Nepal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016 announced one of the biggest decision of his government of banning two big value Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes. The government said that it took the decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in order to crackdown on black money, corruption, terrorism and fake currency. The decision received mixed reaction as some parties welcomed it while some slammed the government to take such a big decision without keeping the opposition in the loop.

