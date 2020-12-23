Nepal's PM Oli said that he was forced to call for a fresh mandate through elections, he also asked everyone to prepare for the elections scheduled for April 30 and May 10 in the year 2021.

Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Monday called off the Parliament session on the request of PM Oli due to the rift within his party. PM KP Sharma Oli on his move to dissolve the Parliament, defended by saying that he was forced to call for a fresh mandate through elections. He had also asked everyone to prepare for the elections scheduled for April 30 and May 10 in the year 2021.

In a live broadcast on state-owned Nepal Television, Nepal’s PM Oli said, “At this point in time, I appeal to the youth around the nation to unite and actively take part to save democracy. Claims and assumptions that the commencement of an early election would put the constitution in trouble, endanger the democratic republic and drive the nation towards the path of instability are all baseless. People’s mandate is vital to experience political stability in the nation. That’s why I appeal to all to not waste time by indulging in confusions rather prepare for the general election.”

Further, Oli pointed out some of his own party leaders, thereby accusing them of being responsible for forcing him to take this abrupt step. Oli on his live-broadcast said that when the Prime Minister of the majority government was not allowed to work, he did not want to indulge in an unfair practice behind closed doors and reach a compromise with them. According to him, giving a chance to the people for a fresh mandate is “the best democratic alternative.”

Also Read: India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1 CR mark; Centre gears up for huge vaccine announcement on December 25

For the uninformed, at least 11 petitions have been filed in the Apex Court against Oli’s move. The hearing of the cases is scheduled on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the protesters vandalized Oli’s statue and chanted anti-government slogans near Kathmandu and other major cities against Oli’s move.

This is not the first time when Oli was targeted. He has also been accused of moving closer to China and destroying all the relations with India. He has been accused of corruption and his mishandling of the administration during pandemic corona-virus.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh local body polls: All you need to know about total voter turnout, significance and more