Nepal Protests: Army Steps In to Protect Citizens as Nationwide Violence Escalates

As political crisis worsens in Nepal amid the resignations of Prime Minister KP Oli and President Ram Chandra Poudel, the Nepali army has given a statement on social media that it will protect the citizens. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the message stated:

Some groups are taking undue advantage of the current serious situation to cause significant harm to ordinary citizens and public property, including acts of looting and arson. The Nepali Army once again urges everyone not to engage in such activities.

To prevent such activities, the Nepali Army, along with all security agencies, will continuously work with full commitment from 10 PM on Bhadra 24, 2082 (September 9, 2025) to maintain control of the situation and ensure the safety of Nepal and its citizens. A heartfelt appeal is also made to all citizens for their cooperation.

Thereafter, the security situation will be reassessed, and further information will be issued.This message from Nepal’s army follows the reports that some individuals were involved in looting under the guise of protesters.

Nepal Protests: Social Media Ban a Cause?

The widepread protests, which started against social media ban by the Nepali government, turned deadly when the demonstrators and police clashed. This resulted in the killing of 19 people while over 300 people were wounded.

Nepal‘s government under KP Oli had blocked the access of 26 social media apps, which included Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

Experts suggest that the protests had a wider significance as they expanded into demonstrations against rampant corruption in the Nepali bureaucracy. As the protests escalated, large-scale violence was reported from across the country as private residences of almost all the ministers was stormed by the agitators and torched in some cases.

Massive Violence Reported From Nepal

The Parliament building too was raided by the protesters and vandalised while the house of prime minister KP Oli was set ablaze, media reports said. In another case of violence, agitators stormed a jail in Dhangadhi and set free more than 300 prisoners.

Similarly, the Kathmandu airport was closed after curfew was imposed in the city and flights were affected. While many were delayed, some were cancelled, local media reports said.

Former King Gyanendra too expressed displeasure at the widespread arson and offered condolences to the families of the dead.

Also Read: Nepal Crisis Worsens; Airport Shut Down as Mob Enters Parliament, Major Buildings Torched