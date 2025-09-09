LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG 2026 T20 World Cup Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan Tanya Mittal allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
Home > World > Nepal Protests: Army Steps In to Protect Citizens as Nationwide Violence Escalates

Nepal Protests: Army Steps In to Protect Citizens as Nationwide Violence Escalates

Nepal faces a deepening political crisis as protests over social media bans escalate into nationwide violence. Clashes with police have killed 19 and injured 300+. The army vowed to protect citizens and property, while ministers’ homes, parliament, and a jail were attacked.

Nepal is in chaos after the resignation of prime minister KP Oli. (ANI)
Nepal is in chaos after the resignation of prime minister KP Oli. (ANI)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 9, 2025 23:35:34 IST

As political crisis worsens in Nepal amid the resignations of Prime Minister KP Oli and President Ram Chandra Poudel, the Nepali army has given a statement on social media that it will protect the citizens. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the message stated:

  • Some groups are taking undue advantage of the current serious situation to cause significant harm to ordinary citizens and public property, including acts of looting and arson. The Nepali Army once again urges everyone not to engage in such activities.

  • To prevent such activities, the Nepali Army, along with all security agencies, will continuously work with full commitment from 10 PM on Bhadra 24, 2082 (September 9, 2025) to maintain control of the situation and ensure the safety of Nepal and its citizens. A heartfelt appeal is also made to all citizens for their cooperation.

  • Thereafter, the security situation will be reassessed, and further information will be issued.This message from Nepal’s army follows the reports that some individuals were involved in looting under the guise of protesters.

Nepal Protests: Social Media Ban a Cause?

The widepread protests, which started against social media ban by the Nepali government, turned deadly when the demonstrators and police clashed. This resulted in the killing of 19 people while over 300 people were wounded.

Nepal‘s government under KP Oli had blocked the access of 26 social media apps, which included Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

Experts suggest that the protests had a wider significance as they expanded into demonstrations against rampant corruption in the Nepali bureaucracy. As the protests escalated, large-scale violence was reported from across the country as private residences of almost all the ministers was stormed by the agitators and torched in some cases.

Massive Violence Reported From Nepal 

The Parliament building too was raided by the protesters and vandalised while the house of prime minister KP Oli was set ablaze, media reports said. In another case of violence, agitators stormed a jail in Dhangadhi and set free more than 300 prisoners.

Similarly, the Kathmandu airport was closed after curfew was imposed in the city and flights were affected. While many were delayed, some were cancelled, local media reports said.

Former King Gyanendra too expressed displeasure at the widespread arson and offered condolences to the families of the dead.

Also Read: Nepal Crisis Worsens; Airport Shut Down as Mob Enters Parliament, Major Buildings Torched

Tags: nepal-protests

RELATED News

‘Jwal In Nepal’ Massive Violence Today: From PM Oli, President Resignation To Burning Alive Of Ex PM’s Wife, A Recap Of The Day
UK Organization Just Received USD 1.5 Million in Donation – Guess Who Made the Surprise Gift!
Israel Just Launched Strikes in Qatar! You Won’t Believe Who Was Targeted
THESE Hollywood Celebrities Refused to Work With Israel – Is Mark ‘The Hulk’ Ruffalo a Part of It?
EU Commissioners to visit India on Sept 12-13 for FTA talks with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

LATEST NEWS

Nepal Protests: Army Steps In to Protect Citizens as Nationwide Violence Escalates
Apple iPhone eSIM Technology: Say Goodbye To SIM Cards, Here’s How It Works?
Butterfly vs Moth: How To Identify Them Easily With Their Unique Traits
Doda MLA Mehraj Malik Detention Case: J&K Assembly Secretariat Denies Endorsing PSA Against Doda MLA
Taurian MPS IPO Subscription Day 1: Retail Investors Are In, But Where Are The Big Fish?
Amanta Healthcare Share Price Surges To Rs.141.75 On Listing Day: Is This Just The Beginning?
CP Radhakrishnan Education: What Are The Educational Qualifications Of India’s Vice President?
How Much Will Karisma Kapoor’s Children Inherit From Sunjay Kapur’s Massive Rs.30,000 Crore Fortune? Actress’ Kids Knock On Court’s Door
Daily Horoscope For September 10, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Be Cautious Of Quick Profit Scams
How To Make Banana Coffee: The Korean Viral Drink Taking Over The World
Nepal Protests: Army Steps In to Protect Citizens as Nationwide Violence Escalates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nepal Protests: Army Steps In to Protect Citizens as Nationwide Violence Escalates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nepal Protests: Army Steps In to Protect Citizens as Nationwide Violence Escalates
Nepal Protests: Army Steps In to Protect Citizens as Nationwide Violence Escalates
Nepal Protests: Army Steps In to Protect Citizens as Nationwide Violence Escalates
Nepal Protests: Army Steps In to Protect Citizens as Nationwide Violence Escalates

QUICK LINKS